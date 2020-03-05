Priya Bansal, the wife of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has filed a police complaint in Bangalore alleging that her husband and his family have been harassing her over dowry. As per reports, Ms Bansal has filed her complaint at the Kormangala police station in Bengaluru against Sachin Bansal and three others.

As per reports, the dowry harassment allegations have been filed against Sachin Bansal, his parents Kiran Bansal and Satprakash Bansal, and Sachin’s brother Nitin Bansal. The complaint was filed on February 28.

As per a report in The Newsminute, from court documents, it is revealed that prior to Priya Bansal’s complaint, Sachin Bansal’s mother had filed a case against her daughter in law. Priya and Sachin Bansal had married in 2008.

Priya Bansal has alleged in her complaint that her family had spent over 50 lakhs on her wedding and had given Sachin Rs 11 lakh. She has also alleged that Sachin and his family have been harassing her after she refused to sign over some jointly owned properties to Sachin’s sole ownership.

Priya Bansal has also stated that Sachin had physically assaulted her on several occasions. She has also accused Sachin of sexually harassing her sister when he had visited Delhi.

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal had exited the e-commerce giant a few years back after selling his stakes, reportedly for over 1 billion USD. Sachin’s wife Priya Bansal is a dentist by profession and has a clinic in Bengaluru.

In 2017, former MLA and rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who is now in BJP, had alleged that AAP in Delhi had received donations worth crores through hawala transactions and shell companies. He had also named one Priya Bansal from Bengaluru as a donor who had donated Rs 90 lakhs to AAP but had paid only Rs 4000 as a tax on her income. Social Media posts had later claimed that it was Sachin Bansal’s wife.