Islamists on Twitter come out in support of Tablighi Jamaat, the latest hotspot of coronavirus outbreak in India

In the crosshairs for organising a massive congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in flagrant violation of the lockdown restrictions amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Tablighi Jamaat, a Sunni evangelist group, however, is receiving considerable support on Twitter by a large number of fanatic Muslims who have rallied behind the Jamaat even as the government agencies are struggling to trace and control the damage inflicted by people who attended the function.

One Twitter user who goes by the name Faheem gloated that he supported rabid evangelist Zakir Naik and said that he would also extend his unconditional support to Tablighi Jamaat.

Another Twitter user, Shaikh Talha Gulbargavi concurred with Faheem, reiterating his support for Zakir Naik and Tablighi Jamaat.

Others too echoed similar sentiments of determined support for the proselytising Islamist group Tablighi Jamaat.

I'm not a #Tablighi

I'm a big critic of this Jamaat.



Still I'll support them in this campaign against them by #islamophobes

Some even thought that the reportage on Nizamuddin in Delhi emerging as hotspot for coronavirus due to Tablighi Jamaat is ‘Islamophobia’.Some even claimed that the Jamaatis were following the “law”.

These rabid fundamentalists who have extended their unapologetic support to the beleaguered Tablighi Jamaat, knowingly fully well that the evangelist group has emerged as a hotspot and its patrons as super-spreaders of coronavirus, shows that for a large section of rabid Muslims, faith takes precedence over general public health concern and the law of the land.

Nizamuddin Basti, where the Jamaat event was held, has emerged as one of the most irrepressible clusters of the coronavirus in the country. Several cases from different parts of the country linked with the visit to the congregation have now come to the fore. As per conservative estimates, the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat was attended by 1500 people, both from various parts of the country as well as from abroad. As of now, 10 people who attended the event have died of COVID-19, with 300 hospitalised for exhibiting symptoms of the deadly contagion. The hotspot has become a nightmare for the authorities to track and identify potential vectors of the pathogen that causes COVID-19.

However, while the number of COVID-19 cases associated with the Tablighi Jamaat event is steadily rising, many of the fanatic Muslims on Twitter have sworn their allegiance to Tablighi Jamaat and extended their unwavering loyalty to the group which is increasingly coming under attack by people for its blatant disregard of government restrictions and perverse desire of deliberately risking public health system.

The total number of coronavirus cases has dramatically risen to 1360, with the biggest spike in a single day witnessed yesterday when 230 positive COVID-19 cases were reported. The sudden and alarming surge in the coronavirus cases in the country, to a large extent, is attributed to the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat where people already infected of the virus is said to have transmitted the contagion to a host of other attendees.