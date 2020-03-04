A sex racket was busted in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday where 10 people, including a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader were arrested. As per reports, the sex racket was being run inside a fake clinic in Barkhedi area of Bhopal.

One of the accused caught in the racket, Sachin Singh Chauhan, reportedly identified himself as TMC state president. His business card recovered from him also described him as TMC state president. As reported by India Today, when their team visited Sachin’s house, a board was found hung outside his house which identified him as State President of TMC.

As per reports, working on a tip-off, the police carried out raids where one Gayatri Singh Veer, who is believed to be the kingpin of the racket, was arrested. Gayatri claimed to be a doctor. Other than that, three women in their 20s were arrested along with six men who were believed to be ‘customers’.