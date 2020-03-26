Thursday, March 26, 2020
Jharkhand: 11 foreign Maulvis, including 3 Chinese hiding in a Ranchi mosque nabbed, passports seized

The foreign nationals, including three Chinese, had come from Delhi on March 19 and have been hiding in the Ranchi Mosque with the help of local Maulvis.

OpIndia Staff

11 Muslim clerics from foreign nations found hiding inside Ranchi Mosque
11 muslim clerics detained in Ranchi mosque/ Image Source: India today
Eleven Islamic clerics (Maulvis) have been nabbed from the Rargaon Mosque in Tamar area of ​​Ranchi on Tuesday amidst the threat of Chinese coronavirus. Three Maulvis from China, three from Kazakhstan and four others from Kyrgyzstan were hiding in the mosque.

According to the reports, Bundu DSP on Tuesday had received information that 11 Maulvis were hiding inside the Rargaon Mosque in the city on Tuesday afternoon. Later in the day, the DSP, along with his team, raided the mosque.

They have been identified as Ma Mani, Yeh Dehai, Ma Maireli from China, Nurkarim Oloo, Zurbek, Nurgyev Islanbeck, Abdullaev Gulomiddin, Ismail Mishalo, Shakir Shah Akhunov, Ilyas Mayanov of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Their passports have been seized and now, the police are investigating into the matter.

The police after raiding the mosque, immediately sent them to a quarantine facility. They added that the preliminary investigations have begun regarding how they were given refuge inside a mosque. The police also stated that all the maulvis have been tested and according to preliminary results no one has tested positive for the Chinese virus yet.

According to the reports, the Islamic clerics claimed that they had travelled to Jamshedpur from Delhi. They stated that they reached Ranchi on March 19 and took refuge in the mosque.

These shocking act of recklessness of hiding foreigners, especially from Wuhan virus affected nations, comes at a time central and state governments are fighting hard to contain the menace of the Chinese virus by imposing lockdown across the country.

A similar incident was reported a few days back when 12 foreign nationals were found hiding in a mosque in Patna, Bihar. The Muslim belonging to foreign countries had hidden in the Mosque with the help of a few local Muslims. These people were reportedly hiding, fearing medical examination amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The incident had created a scare across the country.

These foreigners have been in Patna since the month of January. They had taken shelter in the Mosque with the help of some local Muslims. It was reported that these foreigners were religious preachers and they have been roaming around freely in Bihar.

Similarly, seven Indonesian nationals, who had visited Karimnagar to attend an Islamic event – Ijtema, had tried to escape after they were tested for the Coronavirus. The Islamic event organisers had allowed them to stay at a local madrasa during their stay in Karimnagar without even screening them.

The Indonesian nationals came to Karimnagar from Delhi on March 13 in a train. During the journey, they were accompanied by three Indians at Karimnagar. These Indonesian nationals had come to Karimnagar to attend a religious programme and were staying at a mosque.

