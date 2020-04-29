Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Dairy giant Amul joins the Turmeric Latte rage, introduces ‘Haldi Doodh’ to strengthen the immune system during Coronavirus pandemic

This ancient Indian health drink has become immensely popular in western countries, where it is available as a trendy drink named turmeric latte

OpIndia Staff

Amul Haldi Doodh
Amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in the country, when everyone is seeking ways to stay immune and prevent infection, the Dairy giant Amul has launched ‘Haldi Doodh’. The ‘Haldi Doodh’ or turmeric milk that is also known as Golden milk is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It’s ready to drink beverages available at Rs 30 per 200 ml can.

In the wake of the grave health crisis in the country, the Ministry of Ayush issued guidelines that also included consumption of golden milk that is turmeric milk to keep their immunity level up.

So in order to provide a ready to drink option, the Amul has launched the easily accessible and immunity booster ‘Haldi Doodh’ also called turmeric latte.

For years, the Ayurveda have been recommending turmeric as the best compound to fight infective diseases both as a fresh and as dried spice powder, to promote health. Turmeric is used for multiple purposes including the remedies to brighten the skin tone. It is also referred to as a superfood.

The turmeric milk is loaded with antioxidants that protect cells from damage, fight off the diseases and infections to contribute the overall health. Have the strong anti-inflammatory properties that may reduce inflammation and joint pain. It is also said that the golden milk may help preserve memory and reduce the decline of brain function due to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The Golden milk is rich in calcium and Vitamin D that contribute to a strong skeleton reducing the risk of bone diseases such as osteopenia and osteoporosis.

'Hath' se nikal gaya: Amul takes a jibe on Jyotiraditya Scindia slipping out of Congress' hand

This ancient Indian health drink has become immensely popular in western countries, where it is available as a trendy drink named turmeric latte. Also known as ‘cuppa glow’, this beverage has become a rage in cafes in USA, UK and other countries. According to The Guardian, the ‘golden milk’ has a cult following, due to its health benefits, as an anti-inflammatory and an alternative to a caffeinated drink.

