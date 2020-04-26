Mumbai Police has sent Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami two notices in a 12 hour period for immediate interrogation for questioning Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s silence on Palghar sadhu lynching.

Mumbai Police sends Arnab 2 notices in 12 hours, to immediately interrogate him. As a law-abiding citizen, Arnab will subject himself to interrogation tomorrow, here’s his full statement pic.twitter.com/dLBTCfPc54 — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2020

According to a statement issued by Arnab Goswami, as a law abiding citizen, he will cooperate with the investigation and will appear for interrogation on Monday morning. He further urged Mumbai Police to show similar alacrity and a sense of immediacy in investigating the attack on him and his wife which was carried out on the intervening night of 23rd and 24th April allegedly by Youth Congress workers over his remarks on Sonia Gandhi alias Antonia Maino.

In his statement he says that despite his repeated requests to the Mumbai Police to mention the role of Vadra Congress and its leadership in the attack and celebrating it, the police has refused to do so. He has also shared further facts with Mumbai Police so that the role of Vadra Congress is not erased. “I am sure the Mumbai Police will not sidestep the detailed evidence available on the role of the Vadra Congress and delete the element of conspiracy and assault in the attack,” his statement said.

Arnab Goswami attacked

Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray were followed by two Congress goons little past midnight on Thursday when they were returning home from the Republic studio. The goons threw bottles at Arnab’s car and were eventually apprehended by his security personnel. Arnab has mentioned in his complaint that the Mumbai police had refused to name Youth Congress in their FIR. The two goons, identified as Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai of Youth Congress, had allegedly confessed that they were sent by their ‘higher-ups’.

Arnab questioned Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar incident

Launching an attack against Sonia Gandhi, Arnab Goswami had questioned if she would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar. However, soon after, Congress leaders and many journalists started abusing Arnab and by extension Prime Minister Modi implying he was responsible for Arnab questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence.