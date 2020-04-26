Sunday, April 26, 2020
Home Government and Policy As state govts take efforts to address migrant labour issue, centre decides to check...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

As state govts take efforts to address migrant labour issue, centre decides to check the feasibility of labourer mobility across states

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
5

On Saturday, the central government discussed the feasibility of allowing migrant labourers to move back to their home states amidst the lockdown. The government has also sought details of Indian citizens who have been stuck abroad because of the lockdown, as it is now preparing a roadmap for the post-lockdown period.

Reportedly, Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba met chief secretaries of the states on Saturday to talk about the thousands of workers, currently in migrant labour camps around India who want to return home.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also asked the states to collate numbers of the total numbers of migrant labours that are stuck because of the nationwide restrictions on movement and suggest ways to facilitate their return and quarantine afterwards.

States take the lead to address migrant issue

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have already initiated the process to bring back migrant labourers stranded in other states after the lockdown was imposed in March till April 14 and then extended till May 3.

In a coordinated exercise between various states, migrant labourers are being transported across the states. More than 2,000 migrants have travelled to Uttar Pradesh from Haryana. A similar number of migrants have also headed home from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh. On a smaller scale, Himachal Pradesh organised return of Kashmiri labourers stuck in the state.

“The movement of migrant labourers was organised after mutual consultation between the two state governments. They were first checked and nobody showed any symptoms. This movement will go on for four-five days,” said Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava.

Uttar Pradesh expecting 5-10 lakh migrants could return

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a committee and directed his officials to prepare a plan for creating at least 15 lakh jobs in rural Uttar Pradesh to meet the rush of about 5-10 lakh persons who are being expected to return to the state over the next two months.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said they expected 11,000 migrants to return by Sunday. 

A senior official of the UP government said that the government had reached out to other states and as soon as any of them had their logistical issues in order, UP would initiate the process to bring back workers from there as well. 

Reportedly, the state has more than 30 lakh registered unemployed persons and is expecting about 10 lakh more in the coming months. The government said that it would be able to use many of them for the several infrastructure and industrial projects that are ongoing or will be taken up in the coming days.

Madhya Pradesh started preparations to bring back stranded labourers

Madhya Pradesh, which estimates that nearly one lakh of its migrants are stranded in a different state, has begun its preparations to get them back first from neighbouring Gujarat and Rajasthan.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

By Saturday night, 98 buses carrying 2,400 workers from Gujarat were expected to reach Alirajpur and Jhabua in MP, while 600-odd workers from Rajasthan were to reach Sawai Madhopur.

MP Additional Chief Secretary ICP Keshri said it will take some days before all workers return, but the work is in progress.

Rajasthan to allow movement of labourers

The Rajasthan government has also notified that migrant workers will now be able to go out of the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the labourers in other states can come back in a phased manner.

Ashok Gehlot said the state government wants to send all migrants workers to their homes safely and expected their support. “If anyone violates rules, there will be strict action,” the chief minister said.

The comments came after Gehlot addressed a high-level meeting on this issue from his residence through video conference.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

As state govts take efforts to address migrant labour issue, centre decides to check the feasibility of labourer mobility across states

OpIndia Staff -
Central government discussed the feasibility of allowing migrant labourers to move back to their home states amidst the lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai lies that Punjab government received only Rs 71 crore from the centre to fight coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab govt has received Rs 247 crore from center contrary to claims of Rajdeep Sardesai & Punjab Finance Minister
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots preplanned, Umar Khalid and his associates arranged for firearms, gave provocative speeches: Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR alleges that as part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid and his associates fielded women and children at numerous roads in order to incite a riot.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das meets the fruit-seller booked for writing ‘Hindu’ on the banner, assures no case will be registered

OpIndia Staff -
Ex Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das today took to social media to inform that he met the fruit-seller who was booked by Jharkhand Police for having "Hindu" written on his banner.
Read more
News Reports

India Today comes up with infographic suggesting that Delhi is most aggressive in Coronavirus testing, Ahmedabad Commissioner shows how that is misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad commissioner pointed out that it is misleading for India Today to compare Coronavirus testing data of Delhi with large states
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: “Chandan Yatra” of Puri Jagannath Temple to be held without devotees, uncertainty looms over the Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -
The Shankaracharya of the Jagannath Temple has said that while alternate arrangements can be made, the centuries-old-tradition cannot be stopped.
Read more

Recently Popular

Opinions

Halal certification of vegetarian products: It’s no longer about choice, but making others pay for your beliefs

K Bhattacharjee -
The Halal Debate was once again reignited when a person on social media discovered that the packet of Maida (Flour) she had purchased had halal certification.
Read more
Opinions

Here is why it is necessary to call out the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco

Nupur J Sharma -
After the Tablighi Jamaat event undermined India's fight against Coronavirus, the criticism not only of the Tablighi Jamaat, but the Muslim community, on the whole, has seen an unprecedented upswing.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
News Reports

Hindu Sadhus were killed for political reasons, Christian missionaries supported by left, NCP behind Palghar lynching, finds report: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
An investigative report by Zee News suggests that the Palghar lynching was intentional and it was done due to political reasons.
Read more

Connect with us

221,242FansLike
303,471FollowersFollow
225,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com