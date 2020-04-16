Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who has been an acid attack surviver herself, was on the receiving end of abuses where hateful netizens not only said that she deserved the acid attack but some also wished for another acid attack on her.

Hateful tweets against Rangoli

Rangoli was on the receiving end of the abuses after she tweeted an angry message against ‘mullahs’ who are attacking the doctors, nurses and cops.

This hateful tweet against the acid attack survivor got 7 ‘likes’ on Twitter

Many tried to justify the acid attack on her.

Virendra Katewa also justifying the acid attack.

A Twitter user justifying acid attack.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Not only did some people mock the acid attack on Chandel, some even ‘justified’ it and indulged in victim-blaming. As per Twitter profile of Seema Keshri, she appears to be a woman herself. A woman is not only justifying the acid attack but also blaming Rangoli for it.

Hailing the culprit who threw acid on Rangoli

While some thought is is a good idea to hail the culprit who threw acid on Rangoli.

Tweet to Rangoli

One person even wished that she should be thrown acid at again.

Amit Panwar was really angry at Rangoli to constantly tweet to her

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

One Amit Panwar also justified acid attack on Rangoli and wished that he should have thrown some more acid on her.

Acid attack on Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel was attacked with acid after she rejected proposal of a man who wanted to marry her. She underwent 54 surgeries. Despite that, doctors could not reconstruct her ear. She had also lost one eye and her one breast was severely damaged because of which she faced problems while breastfeeding her new born child. “Even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead… shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely,” Chandel had tweeted in October last year.