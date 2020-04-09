A day after Kolkata police nabbed 3 people suspected of carrying Wuhan coronavirus after they fled the government quarantine centre in Kolkata, a Bangladeshi undertrial at Siliguri Correctional Home, who was kept in the isolation centre for coronavirus suspects at North Bengal Medical College Hospital, has fled the hospital on Friday.

According to a report in Times of India, the Superintendent of the correctional facility Kripamoy Nandi lodged a complaint in this regard at Matigara police station in Siliguri, following which the police have started the investigation and launched a manhunt.

The Bangladeshi undertrial was reportedly admitted to the correctional home last Wednesday.

On April 7, 1 woman and 2 children, all three belonging to the same family had fled a quarantine facility at New Town in Kolkata through its rear gate and went to their home about 10 kilometres away from the quarantine centre, sparking panic in Kolkata.

A massive manhunt was launched by the Kolkata police on April 8 morning, after which the three escapees were traced.

After absconding from the quarantine facility, the three suspected COVID-19 patients came in contact with 6 other individuals. Now they are also kept under quarantine by the police after coming in contact with suspected coronavirus patient.

There seems to be a strange dichotomy in the number of cases and deaths due to the Wuhan Coronavirus being reported from West Bengal. An expert committee has also been set up by the state government to ‘audit’ the deaths in the pandemic. In a significant incident on the 2nd of April, after an expert committee announced that seven people had died due to the Chinese Coronavirus in Bengal, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha quickly issued an “explanation” to claim that the number of deaths was in, fact, three.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 8 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 4:30 PM on Apr 08 in Bengal, taking the total count to 99. Among the total people infected as on date, 13 have recovered and 5 have passed away. Kolkata had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections.