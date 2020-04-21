Two youths, Shahbaz and Ryan, have been reportedly arrested after a video in which they are seen selling watermelons stored and washed in sewage water in Basaveshwara Chowk in Nippani, Belgavi, Karnataka went viral. The incident allegedly took place on March 28. Belgavi police arrested the youths on March 19, after the video went viral on social media.

The shocking video comes at a the time when the government has been stressing on sanitisation and hygiene to protect oneself from the coronavirus pathogen. The police were alerted after the video of these youths selling the contaminated fruit went viral on social media. The locals who identified the youths after watching the video on social media informed the Nippani police, who thereafter took action against the accused.

A case has been registered and the two have been sent to hindalga jail in Belgavi, Karnataka.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

13 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on April 21 in Karnataka, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 408. Among the total people infected as on date, 112 have recovered and 16 have passed away.