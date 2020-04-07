Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU as his condition worsens

As per reports, PM Johnson was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon after being shifted to ICU.

OpIndia Staff

Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson shifted to ICU after his condition worsened (image: AP News)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, has been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his conditioned worsened yesterday afternoon. As per reports, Boris Johnson has been moved to the ICU on advice of his medical team. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is First Secretary to State, will deputise him wherever necessary.

The No 10 Downing Street spokesperson said that PM Johnson is receiving excellent care and is in ‘good spirits’. He is also staying in touch with his ministers to oversee UK’s preparedness to fight coronavirus.

The UK Prime Minister was taken to hospital on Sunday night when his fever continued despite being on self-isolation for over a week.

He took to Twitter to inform that since he is still experiencing coronavirus symptoms, he went to the hospital for further tests. As per reports, PM Johnson was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon after being shifted to ICU.

On March 27, the British Prime Minister announced that he has tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. Johnson’s confirmation on contracting the deadly contagion came weeks after his admission that he met coronavirus patients and shook hands with them at a hospital. In addition to Boris Johnson, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU as his condition worsens

