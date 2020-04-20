UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht has passed away in AIIMS, today morning at 10.44 am. He was suffering from liver and kidney ailments.

CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences: State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi (in file pic – Additional Chief Secretary Home) pic.twitter.com/vG6hUqDBch — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

As per reports, the CM’s father was admitted in Delhi AIIMS on April 13 and was critical. He had liver and kidney issues and also given dialysis. He was brought to Delhi AIIMS from Rishikesh in a critical condition on April 13.

UP state’s additional chief secretary has offered the deepest condolences on behalf of the UP government over the news.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had accepted ‘Sanyas’ at an early age. His family is from Uttarakhand. Yogi’s father was a retired government employee. Yogi Adityanath, born as Ajay Singh Bisht in 1977, had taken Sanyas, renouncing family life and social relations at a young age when he had joined the Nath sect in 1994.

Yogi Adityanath is the fifth child of his parents Anand Singh Bisht and Savitri Devi.

Despite Yogi Adityanath being an MP from the age of 26 and eventually becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, his parents and siblings have maintained a humble lifestyle.

It is reported that CM Yogi was in a meeting when the news of his father passing away was conveyed to him. The CM, however, continued his meeting and got up only after completing the meeting on coronavirus situation in the state.