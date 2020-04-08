Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Coronavirus: Walled city in Ahmedabad declared ‘buffer zone’, teams deployed at all 9 gates to screen entry and exit of residents

The city saw a spike in positive cases after some Tablighi Jamaat attendees were tested positive.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation team readies itself to tackle coronavirus (image: @AmdavadAMC on Twitter)
The walled city in Ahmedabad has been declared a ‘buffer zone’ for coronavirus containment and Nehru Bridge, one of the five bridges over the Sabarmati river is now shut for traffic. Vijay Nehra, Amdavad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, took to Twitter on Tuesday to inform that everyone entering and exiting the walled city will be screened.

Hundreds of teams of thousands of workers are being mobilised and large-scale disinfection is being planned by the corporation. The vegetable and fruits market in Kalupur has also been shut down. The Jamalpur APMC has also been shifted to Jetalpur, i.e. outside city limit. The arrival of vegetables was reportedly normal. In Surat, the APMC which was shut due to overcrowding will now be open with proper planning and arrangement.

Ahmedabad has registered a total of 41 out of almost 180 positive cases in Gujarat. Of these, five have recovered and two have passed away. The city saw a spike in positive cases after some Tablighi Jamaat attendees were tested positive. In Ahmedabad Sola Civil Hospital, a Muslim doctor had to be called upon to calm down the Jamaatis who were creating a ruckus and refusing to cooperate by claiming that the coronavirus tests are a conspiracy to kill them. Many Tablighi Jamaat attendees have also put public health at risk by not disclosing their travel history to Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, the hotspot for the Chinese coronavirus.

