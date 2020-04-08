Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Watch: A heartbeaking video of a three-year-old daughter crying to be with her mother in quarantine, serving as a nurse in Belgavi

This emotional video poignantly highlights the emotional hardships and sacrifices which are being made by the medical heroes of our country

OpIndia Staff

Quarantined nurse in Belgavi breaks down after seeing her weeping daughter
67

The Novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world. While everyone is housebound, enjoying the comforts of their houses with family and loved ones, the medical heroes are at the forefront of the global outbreak. Such is the plight of the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers that they are not only working day and night to treat the ones infected with the deadly disease, by risking their own lives but are also having to keep themselves away from their family and loved ones and stay in quarantine in fear of putting them in risk as well.

An emotional video of a three-year-old daughter crying outside a hospital for her mother, to return home, which left the mother teary-eyed too, went viral on social media, Wednesday.

In the 0.37-second heartbreaking video clip shared on Twitter, a three-year-old Aishwarya is seen crying and calling out to her mother, Sugandha Korikoppa, a staff nurse at one of the district-designated hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases in Belgavi. The toddler is upset as she cannot go near her mother and embrace her as Sugandha is under quarantine for 14 days after she served at the hospital for a week. Aishwarya urges her mother to return home. Sugandha is also seen standing helplessly at the entrance of the hospital. She too starts crying as she neither could go near her daughter nor explain the situation to her. In the end, is seen making hand gestures, suggesting her husband to take the daughter away from there.

Sugandha had not gone home for 11 days and her daughter, went to bed crying almost every night. Sugandha’s husband Santosh brought his daughter Aishwarya to the hospital so that she could see her mother for a few minutes from the entrance. He parked his bike outside and called Sugandha on her mobile phone. Sugandha rushed out of the hospital and stood near the entrance as she had to maintain social distance.

Speaking to the media, Santosh said that he understands the predicament of both his wife and daughter. “However, we are proud of Sugandha’s service. She will complete her two-week quarantine period and come home. We are okay with it,” he said. He said he would convince his daughter and keep her engaged with TV and indoor games.

After the emotional video went viral on social media, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday reached out to the Belagavi-based nurse, Sugandha Korikoppa on phone and assured her all support in the battle against COVID-19.

“You are struggling, working hard without even seeing your own children. I saw it on TV channels. Please cooperate. You will have better opportunities in the future. God bless you, and I hope your hard work does you well”, said the chief minister.

This emotional video poignantly highlights the emotional hardships and sacrifices which are being made by the medical heroes of our country who have kept their duties before their personal lives and are standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against the pandemic. Similarly, police personnel, bankers and all others involved in indispensable services are too fighting on the frontline against the coronavirus to contain its spread and minimise the disruption caused by the pandemic. How much ever they are thanked for their selfless services it will never be enough.

Searched termsviral video, little girl cry, corona quarantine, nurse

