Coronavirus: Days after being discharged from hospital, ‘Baby doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor to be questioned by UP police

A senior police official reportedly said that the police was drawing up a list of questions that the singer will be required to answer during the interrogation. The interrogation will take place after April 20 when she completes her quarantine period.

Kanika Kapoor discharged after coronavirus treatment, to be questioned by police
Kanika Kapoor, image by DNA India
Kanika Kapoor, who was discharged from hospital on April 6 after being successfully treated for coronavirus, will be interrogated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after she completes her 14-day quarantine period, as advised by the doctors.

According to the reports, the 41-year-old singer Kanika Kapoor has been booked by UP Police for negligence on March 20 for committing acts that were likely to spread the Wuhan coronavirus disease after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political leaders were present.

A case was booked against the singer for hiding her travel history and attending lavish parties after returning from London. She was charged under IPC Section 269 [negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life] and Section 270 [malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life].

The police will interrogate the singer related to her return from London on March 9, whether she underwent medical screening at the Mumbai airport, whether she was aware of the coronavirus, what precautions she had taken for the same, why did she attend public functions even though she had a fever and cold, etc.

Kanika Kapoor had confirmed that she had been infected with the novel coronavirus through an Instagram post which was later deleted. Before that, she threw a dinner party that was attended by nearly a hundred people. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant were one of those who attended her dinner party.

