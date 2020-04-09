The Government of India has launched a training module “Integrated Government Online Training” (iGOT) for the management of COVID-19. iGOT is a portal available on the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD) DIKSHA platform for capacity building of frontline workers in handling the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic efficiently.

The DIKSHA portal has been “retrofitted” to the purpose requested by the Central government’s Empowered Group chaired by Arun Panda, secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises. This particular group forms a part of the 11 such groups formed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic by the Home Ministry under the Disaster Management Act.

A statement issued by the Department of Personnel and Training says that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19 pandemic. “India’s first line of workers is already engaged in COVID relief and doing commendable job. However, a larger force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential or geometric increase in positive COVID cases in the subsequent stages of the pandemic. Accordingly, to take care of the training needs of the frontline workers, the launch of the iGOT platform has been fast-forwarded, and using the MoHRD DIKSHA as a host, has been retro-fitted to the purpose”, the statement says.

The courses of iGOT have been launched for doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers, technicians, Auxiliary Nursing midwives(ANMs), state government officers, civil defense officers, various police organizations, National Cadet Corps, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, National Service Scheme, Indian Red Cross Society, Bharat Scouts, and guides and other volunteers.

The iGOT platform delivers curated, role-specific content, to each learner at their place of work or home and to any device of their choice. The iGOT portal has courses on various subjects like Psychological care of patients with COVID-19, infection prevention through PPE, Quarantine and Isolation, ICU Care and Ventilation Management, Infection Prevention and Control, Laboratory Sample Collection and Testing etc, apart from onboarding training modules for various roles.

The platform will provide the training modules on flexitime and on site basis so that the COVID response can be delivered at scale for the workforce needed to tackle the pandemic. The iGOT platform is customized for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and provides a one-stop source for the frontline warriors to learn about critical areas and update their knowledge and capacity.

The portal can be accessed through desktop and mobile phones, making it accessible for all.

As the country’s health workers are doing the commendable job in combatting the virus, this portal came up to build their capacity. However, a large force will be needed to tackle the exponential or geometric increase in the positive Wuhan coronavirus cases in the various stages of the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached a mark of 5734, while 166 people have been reported dead. 472 people have been recovered and discharged, as per the Union Health Ministry.