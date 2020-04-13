Monday, April 13, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,864,639
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
Full Coverage
1,864,639
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
115,101
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
Home News Reports Only infidels and oppressors die of the Coronavirus, not Muslims, claim ISIS women, call...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Only infidels and oppressors die of the Coronavirus, not Muslims, claim ISIS women, call the virus a soldier of Allah

One of the ISIS women says, "The disease does not infect us because we are pious, we fast, we pray. We fear Allah. We follow Islam in the path of Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi."

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
ISIS women claim Coronavirus is a soldier of Allah
Source: Memri TV
74

ISIS women at the Al-Hawl Refugee Camp have claimed that the Wuhan Coronavirus does not infect Muslims, and only ‘infidels’ and ‘oppressors’ die of the disease. The refugee camp is located on the southern outskirts of the town of al-Hawl in northern Syria, close to the Syria-Iraq border. The clip was originally aired on Rudaw TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) on the 9th of April. The translation of the clip was shared by Memri TV on its Twitter Handle. The women appeared quite invigorated and excited as they made the claims.

One of the ISIS women says, “The disease does not infect us because we are pious, we fast, we pray. We fear Allah. We follow Islam in the path of Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi.” When the reporter asks her who the virus infects, the woman says, “It infects the infidels (non-Muslims), because they oppress the prisoners and the brothers. It infects them. You see what I am saying? It does not infect Muslims.”

The ISIS woman continued, “Have you seen any Muslims die from this disease? All those who died were infidels. They were oppressors. I’m not saying that all Muslims are decent people. Who are the Muslims who died from this disease?” When the reporter informs her that people all over the world regardless of their religion have been dying due to the Wuhan Coronavirus, the woman says, “They are oppressors among the Muslims. They were not Muslims. The disease does not infect Muslims, only infidels. Another of the ISIS women says, “The Coronavirus is just one soldier sent by Allah.

“Coronavirus is Allah’s NRC”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In India, too, certain Muslims have claimed that the Wuhan Coronavirus has been sent by Allah to see who survives and said, “We are not afraid of coronavirus because Allah has ensured that we (Muslims) are safe. Corona is no big deal.” Others have claimed that the virus is Allah’s NRC. Meanwhile, the Maulana of Markaz Nizamuddin of Tablighi Jamaat, which has emerged as the biggest cluster of Wuhan Coronavirus cases preached against social distancing and claimed that it was a conspiracy to separate Muslims from each other.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus does not affect muslims, coronavirus muslims,

Latest News

News Reports

Former Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Ali Gomaa blames 5G technology for the Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
According to Sheikh Ali Gomaa, the disruptions in the Earth's Electromagnetic Field that the technology supposedly causes causes coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Police wins the Internet by using amusing memes to urge people to abide by the coronavirus lockdown protocols

OpIndia Staff -
The Punjab Police has shared popular Bollywood memes to dissuade people from breaching the lockdown restrictions amidst coronavirus crisis
Read more
News Reports

Only infidels and oppressors die of the Coronavirus, not Muslims, claim ISIS women, call the virus a soldier of Allah

OpIndia Staff -
ISIS women have claimed that the Wuhan Coronavirus does not infect Muslims, and only 'infidels' and 'oppressors' die of the disease.
Read more
Crime

Coronavirus scare: Tamil Nadu Police books infected Tablighi Jamaat member for spitting on a nurse in Trichy

OpIndia Staff -
Charges were pressed under Sections 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code against the Tablighi Jamaat member.
Read more
News Reports

Westerners get diseases like Coronavirus because they do not wash their buttocks with water, claims Islamic scholar

OpIndia Staff -
Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri has claimed that people living in the West suffer from diseases like the Wuhan Coronavirus because they do not wash their buttocks with water after performing their excretory functions as Muslims do.
Read more
Social Media

Rajasthan: Women in Kota hurl plastic bags inside homes after spitting in them amidst coronavirus outbreak, watch video

OpIndia Staff -
A group of 4-5 women were caught in a viral video spitting on the sidewalks, houses in the city of Kota, heightening panic of coronavirus among people
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
282,496FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com