Sunday, April 12, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: The 'scientists' who have given clean chit to Tablighi Jamaatis for being super...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: The ‘scientists’ who have given clean chit to Tablighi Jamaatis for being super spreaders in India had also demanded withdrawal of CAA

In its statement, the 'scientists' put the blame on media and politicians for 'suggesting' that primary blame of spreading coronavirus in India rests on Tablighis. This, despite the medical tests which prove otherwise.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Scientists giving clean chit to Tablighi Jamaat event for being super spreader also opposed the CAA
397

On 8th April, a group identifying itself as ‘Indian Scientists’ Response to COVID-19′ (ISRC) issued a public statement giving a clean chit to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees in their role of being super spreaders for Chinese coronavirus in India. Without giving any source for their conclusion, the ‘scientists’ have claimed that there is no data that supports the ‘speculation’ that the Tablighi Jamaatis spiked the coronavirus cases in India.

The group then tries to draw equivalence between the Tablighi Jamaatis who have contributed to over half the total positive cases (about 2/3rd of the total cases in national capital alone) with the Sikh Guru in Punjab who passed away after being tested positive. However, after he was tested positive, 40,000 people were put on quarantine to contain the spread of disease. It is also imperative to note here that those in Punjab who were quarantined did not refuse tests nor did they misbehave with the healthcare workers and authorities, unlike the Tablighi Jamaat attendees who have even refused to get tested claiming that coronavirus is a conspiracy.

Read: The Life and Crimes of the Tablighi Jamaat amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic: All You Need To Know

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In its statement, the ‘scientists’ put the blame on media and politicians for ‘suggesting’ that primary blame of spreading coronavirus in India rests on Tablighis. This, despite the medical tests which prove otherwise. On April 4, 2020, a few days after the Tablighi Jamaatis were discovered at the Nizamuddin Markaz, about 30% of positive cases in India could be traced to Tablighi Jamaat. These are the official numbers of the Union Health Ministry. But the ‘scientists’ have not given any data to back their claims that Tablighi Jamaatis are not responsible for the spread of virus.

An alert Twitter user, Saket, pointed out the dubious and shady members in the group of ‘scientists’ who were quick to give a clean chit to Tablighi Jamaatis despite lack of data (as per their own admission).

The ISRC, by its own admission is a group curated by one Reeteka Sud, who is associated with NIMHANS, Bengaluru and comprises of not only scientists, but also journalists, engineers and ‘social scientists’. Essentially, a group which has given itself a name which sounds like an authority on coronavirus in India comprises of people who may not really know much about it after all.

Further digging into the voluntary group of scientists which now also includes journalists for some reason revealed that many of these same scientists had demanded withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act, which fast-tracked Indian citizenship for the persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring Islamic countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

As pointed out by Saket, the same group had claimed that ‘careful exclusion’ of Muslims from the list of persecuted minorities in Islamic countries would ‘strain the pluralistic fabric of India’. It is imperative to note here that the Muslims of these three neighbouring countries can apply for Indian citizenship under existing laws. The CAA was specifically only for the persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring Islamic countries. It did not affect citizenship procedure for anyone else and neither did it affect citizenship status for Indian Muslims.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termstablighi jamaat scientists clean chit, tablighi jamaat not responsible for coronavirus in india

Latest News

News Reports

Chennai: Indigo employee succumbs to coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, the Indigo employee was an aircraft maintenance engineer in his mid-50s and was employed since 2006.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: The ‘scientists’ who have given clean chit to Tablighi Jamaatis for being super spreaders in India had also demanded withdrawal of CAA

OpIndia Staff -
On 8th April, a group identifying itself as 'Indian Scientists' Response to COVID-19' (ISRC) issued a public statement giving a clean chit to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees in their role of being super spreaders for Chinese coronavirus in India.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Medical team held hostage, rescue team attacked in Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
The J&K police official said that a person from the village was to be taken for screening but his family members refused and kept the medical team hostage inside their house.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

United States may extend the H1B Visa for Indians who are stranded in the United States amid the Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
India had requested the US to extend validity of H1B and other visas for Indians who are stuck due to coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi did not inspire Bhilwara Model, people greatly inspired by PM Modi: Village Sarpanch takes on Sonia Gandhi for her ‘putra moh’

OpIndia Staff -
Sarpanch said that the entire district is really inspired by PM Modi's appeal and it is wrong to credit 'Bhilwara Model' to Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

OpIndia Staff -
While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Read more

Connect with us

218,402FansLike
280,591FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com