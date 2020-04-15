Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

2,000,995
Updated on 15 April, 2020 1:06 PM
Full Coverage
2,000,995
Worldwide cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 1:06 PM
126,783
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 1:06 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
11,555
Total cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 1:06 PM
India
1,362
Recovered
Updated on 15 April, 2020 1:06 PM
India
396
Deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 1:06 PM
Home News Reports Global cases of Novel Coronavirus infection cross 2 million, USA accounts for 30% of...
News Reports
Updated:

Global cases of Novel Coronavirus infection cross 2 million, USA accounts for 30% of the cases

According to Worldmeters.info, the coronavirus has infected more than 2,000,243 people around the world

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
coronavirus
7

The Chinese pandemic coronavirus cases around the world have crossed two million on Wednesday even as the countries across the globe are fighting to contain the spread of the Wuhan virus.

According to Worldmeters.info, the coronavirus has infected more than 2,000,243 people around the world killing at least 126,758 people across the world. Nearly 484,747 positive patients have recovered from Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, with 614,246 confirmed cases, infections in the U.S. now account for more than 30% of infections globally. More than 26,000 have lost their lives in the United States due to the Chinese epidemic COVID-19. The virus has infected more than 195,749 people in New York state alone.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

Spain, one of the epicentres in Europe has also seen 174,060 cases with 18,255 deaths. Italy has recorded 162,488 cases and has seen more number of deaths in entire Europe with more than 21,000 deaths.

List of top 10 countries in the world affected by the Chinese pandemic coroanvirus.

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile in India, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 11439 positive cases after 1076 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry. Fatalities from coronavirus in India has gone up to 377, with Maharashtra topping the tally with 178 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, 1,305 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. In terms of total number of cases, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 2,687 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu (1,204), Telangana (624), Rajasthan (969), Madhya Pradesh (730) and Gujarat (650) are among the other worst-affected states. After Meghalaya and Nagaland joined the list this week, Sikkim remains the only state without any positive cases for Coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsChinese virus, virus death, corona cases,

Latest News

News Reports

Global cases of Novel Coronavirus infection cross 2 million, USA accounts for 30% of the cases

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases has risen to 11,439 in India, with Maharashtra leading the tally
Read more
News Reports

Delayed response, mismanagement: Health experts slam Mamata Banerjee govt over downplaying coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the centre has sent very few testing kits t Bengal. Her claim was dismissed by Dr Shanta Dutta, director of NICED-ICMR in Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

602 COVID-19 hospitals with over 1 lakh isolation beds, 12,024 ICU units have been set up across the country, says Union Health Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
Government is promoting the concept of behavioural changes in terms of social distancing to break the chain of transmission, informed Luv Agarwal.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members attack female doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, doctors hide as mob tries to break open the door

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia was informed that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment LNJP hospital
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Crime

Mangaluru: 2 PFI members arrested for spreading misinformation on social media against PM Modi and Amit Shah over the coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their affiliation with the notorious radical Islamic outfit PFI and SDPI.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police resorts to lathi charge as migrant workers gather in large number at mosque in Bandra demanding to go home

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of migrant workers gathered in bandra demanding they be taken to their respective home towns as lockdown got extended by two more weeks
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
Opinions

10 things Ambedkar said that Indian secularists wouldn’t bear to hear

Abhishek Banerjee -
Don't leave the room just yet, Dear Liberals
Read more
Opinions

Why are Muslims, including the Tablighi Jamaat indulging in violence and defying lockdown: The answer lies in what Babasaheb Ambedkar said

K Bhattacharjee -
A lot of people appear shocked by the conduct of Tablighi Jamaat, however, if they had read Ambedkar, they would not have been surprised.
Read more

Connect with us

219,022FansLike
284,992FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com