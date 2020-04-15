The Chinese pandemic coronavirus cases around the world have crossed two million on Wednesday even as the countries across the globe are fighting to contain the spread of the Wuhan virus.

According to Worldmeters.info, the coronavirus has infected more than 2,000,243 people around the world killing at least 126,758 people across the world. Nearly 484,747 positive patients have recovered from Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, with 614,246 confirmed cases, infections in the U.S. now account for more than 30% of infections globally. More than 26,000 have lost their lives in the United States due to the Chinese epidemic COVID-19. The virus has infected more than 195,749 people in New York state alone.

Spain, one of the epicentres in Europe has also seen 174,060 cases with 18,255 deaths. Italy has recorded 162,488 cases and has seen more number of deaths in entire Europe with more than 21,000 deaths.

List of top 10 countries in the world affected by the Chinese pandemic coroanvirus.

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile in India, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 11439 positive cases after 1076 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry. Fatalities from coronavirus in India has gone up to 377, with Maharashtra topping the tally with 178 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, 1,305 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. In terms of total number of cases, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 2,687 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu (1,204), Telangana (624), Rajasthan (969), Madhya Pradesh (730) and Gujarat (650) are among the other worst-affected states. After Meghalaya and Nagaland joined the list this week, Sikkim remains the only state without any positive cases for Coronavirus.