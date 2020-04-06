Monday, April 6, 2020
Coronavirus: Delhi Police tracks phones, makes surprise visits to those under home quarantine, registers 198 FIRs against offenders

Similar phone tracking technology has been used in Singapore and South Korea which have managed to contain the spread of pandemic as well as managed to flatten the curve to a great extent.

'Home quarantine' sticker outside Delhi resident (image: theprint.in)
Delhi Police has been tracking phones and making surprise visits to those under home quarantine to check that they are not violating the guidelines. A total of 198 FIRs have been registered against those who were found flouting the home quarantine.

As reported by news agency ANI, the Delhi Police registered the complaints based on the neighbours and family members as well as tracking of the phones. Of the 198 FIRs registered, 176 were solely based on phone tracking and surprise physical visits. As per reports, SHOs across the national capital are given phone numbers which fall in their jurisdiction and they are using them to scan the movement of those who are put under home quarantine.

Delhi Police have phone numbers of over 25,000 people under home quarantine. As per report, a man under home quarantine in New Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar was caught on an evening walk. An FIR was registered against him. Similarly, a man under home quarantine was found out on a morning walk. He, too, was booked.

Similar phone tracking technology has been used in Singapore and South Korea which have managed to contain the spread of pandemic as well as managed to flatten the curve to a great extent.

