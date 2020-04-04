145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

In his bid to defend the rabid Islamist organisation Tablighi Jamaat, which has emerged as the sole reason for the spike in coronavirus cases in India, Islamist Ali Sohrab, who calls himself a ‘journalist’, has once again taken to social media to share fake news, implicating that even Hindus have been breaching lockdown orders and social distancing norms amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ali Sohrab, took to Facebook to post fake news that 400 people are trapped in Vaishno Devi temple. In his next post, he also claimed that out of this 400, 145 have been tested Coronavirus positive. Ali Sohrab also wrote that the rest are being tested and that new cases may also come up.

In a bid cover up the Islamist’s transgression and to make Hindu’s appear to be as much in fault as these Islamists, implying that not only Muslims but even Hindu’s have partaken in disseminating coronavirus across the country, Ali Sohrab concocted this imaginary story.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, this has, like many of his other attempts in the past, turned out to be futile. According to media reports, none of the Hindu pilgrims are stuck at the temple. In fact, the temple has been shut since March 18.

Moreover, Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has also refuted such claims. They have confirmed that no Vaishno Devi pilgrim is stuck anywhere in the temple nor in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir where the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi is located.

This is, however, not the first time Ali Sohrab has attempted to whitewash Islamists’ misdemeanour while displaying hate against Hindus. In fact, ‘Journalist’ Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict.

Sohrab had also made objectionable remarks following the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari by Islamists. In his tweet, Ali Sohrab went on to wish the deceased Kamlesh Tiwari on the occasion of Diwali despite knowing that he is not alive anymore.

Ali Sohrab’s attempts to incite and spew venom against Hindus had not stopped there. He had even threatened journalist Rohit Sardana and his child by saying he will pray for Sardana and his kid that someday in the future, Sardana’s kid should experience the ‘hatred’ caused due to Hindu-Muslims tensions. He was implying that Sardana had been instrumental in spreading hatred between the two communities. Following his hateful behaviour, the Uttar Pradesh police had registered a complaint against Ali Sohrab for inflammatory messages.

He has, in fact, been continuously indulging in sharing fake and inciteful posts on his social media pages. In September last year, following the abrogation of Article 370 by the centre, Sohrab had tried to pass off an old image of two army men cleaning a pool of blood on a road as a recent one. He shared the misleading image implying that it was taken during the ongoing situation in Kashmir.