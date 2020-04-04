Saturday, April 4, 2020
Home Fact-Check 145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was...
Editor's picksFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

Ali Sohrab, took to Facebook to post bogus news that 400 people are trapped in Vaishno Devi temple. In his next post, he also claimed that out of this 400, 145 have been tested Coronavirus positive.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab.
101

In his bid to defend the rabid Islamist organisation Tablighi Jamaat, which has emerged as the sole reason for the spike in coronavirus cases in India, Islamist Ali Sohrab, who calls himself a ‘journalist’, has once again taken to social media to share fake news, implicating that even Hindus have been breaching lockdown orders and social distancing norms amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ali Sohrab, took to Facebook to post fake news that 400 people are trapped in Vaishno Devi temple. In his next post, he also claimed that out of this 400, 145 have been tested Coronavirus positive. Ali Sohrab also wrote that the rest are being tested and that new cases may also come up.

In a bid cover up the Islamist’s transgression and to make Hindu’s appear to be as much in fault as these Islamists, implying that not only Muslims but even Hindu’s have partaken in disseminating coronavirus across the country, Ali Sohrab concocted this imaginary story.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, this has, like many of his other attempts in the past, turned out to be futile. According to media reports, none of the Hindu pilgrims are stuck at the temple. In fact, the temple has been shut since March 18.

Moreover, Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has also refuted such claims. They have confirmed that no Vaishno Devi pilgrim is stuck anywhere in the temple nor in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir where the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi is located.

This is, however, not the first time Ali Sohrab has attempted to whitewash Islamists’ misdemeanour while displaying hate against Hindus. In fact, ‘Journalist’ Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict. 

Sohrab had also made objectionable remarks following the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari by Islamists. In his tweet, Ali Sohrab went on to wish the deceased Kamlesh Tiwari on the occasion of Diwali despite knowing that he is not alive anymore.

Ali Sohrab’s attempts to incite and spew venom against Hindus had not stopped there. He had even threatened journalist Rohit Sardana and his child by saying he will pray for Sardana and his kid that someday in the future, Sardana’s kid should experience the ‘hatred’ caused due to Hindu-Muslims tensions. He was implying that Sardana had been instrumental in spreading hatred between the two communities. Following his hateful behaviour, the Uttar Pradesh police had registered a complaint against Ali Sohrab for inflammatory messages.

He has, in fact, been continuously indulging in sharing fake and inciteful posts on his social media pages. In September last year, following the abrogation of Article 370 by the centre, Sohrab had tried to pass off an old image of two army men cleaning a pool of blood on a road as a recent one. He shared the misleading image implying that it was taken during the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

101 people crammed in Mumbai shelter house amidst lockdown, cancer patients living in close quarters with migrant workers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst Coronavirus lockdown, with non-existent provisions for isolation and a common toilet, life has been difficult for the residents of the Mumbai shelter house.
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more
News Reports

Entire colony in Madhya Pradesh sealed after a Dubai returned man hosted feast for 1500 people and later tested positive along with 11 members...

OpIndia Staff -
The man hosted a feast after returning from Dubai in honour of his dead mother, which was attended by near 1500 people
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: River Ganga’s water quality improves in Varanasi and Kanpur due to closure of factories

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pujari informed that earlier the priests would refrain from taking a dip in Ganga. Due to the lockdown, they can now bath in the river.
Read more
News Reports

22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined: MHA

OpIndia Staff -
22,000 Tablighi jamaat workers and their contacts have been traced and kept under quarantine, says Joint secretary, MHA.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha imposes 48-hour curfew in 3 cities after clerics who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin test positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Odisha Government has announced a complete shut down in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack for 48 hours to knockdown COVID-19
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

FIR after video of fruit vendor Sheru Miyan licking fruits goes viral, daughter says ‘he did so because of his habit of ‘counting currency...

OpIndia Staff -
The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,434FansLike
272,245FollowersFollow
212,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com