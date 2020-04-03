Friday, April 3, 2020
IIT Roorkee and AIIMS Rishikesh develop closed-loop portable ventilator named as 'Praan-Vayu' for COVID-19 patients

Some of the features of the ventilator are remote monitoring, touch screen control of all operating parameters, moister, and temperature control for inhaled air

‘Praan-Vayu’ Ventilator
Representational image Picture courtesy: Twitter
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has introduced a low-cost portable ventilator that might prove useful for the survival of COVID-19 patients. The team of researchers at IIT developed this ventilator with a closed loop that does not require compressed air and is useful when wards are converted into ICUs.

The ventilator has been named ‘Praan Vayu’, that is equipped with state of the art features developed in collaboration with AIIMS Rishikesh.

The Ventilator is based on the controlled operation of the prime mover that delivers an adequate amount of air to the patient. The completely automated process controls the pressure and flow rates in the inhalation and exhalation lines. Besides, the ventilator has feedback that can control tidal volume and breathe per minute.

The ventilator will be used for clearing congestions in the respiratory tract and is applicable for all age group patients including senior citizens. This has been tested successfully for normal and patient-specific breathing conditions.

Akshay Dwivedi, coordinator, Tinkering Laboratory of IIT Roorkee, “Prana-Vayu has been designed especially for COVID-19 pandemic. It is low-cost, safe, reliable, and can be quickly manufactured. We have successfully achieved the ventilatory requirement on a test lung, and it can be used for both infants and even overweight adults.”

Read- Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki to manufacture ventilators, masks for patients, health workers

The manufacturing cost per ventilator is estimated to be Rs 25,000. Some of the features of the device are remote monitoring, touch screen control of all operating parameters, moister, and temperature control for inhaled air. The automated process controls the pressure and flow rates in the inhalation and exhalation lines. Besides, the ventilator has feedback that can control tidal volume and breathe per minute.

This device will be particularly helpful in circumstances when a ward or open space of ​​a hospital is converted into an ICU.  The ventilator can robotically restrict excessive stress with an alarm system. In the occasion of a failure, the circuit opens within the ambiance, stopping choking of the patient.

