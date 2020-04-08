Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

It is imperative to note here that the coronavirus cases in India saw a sharp rise after dozens of Tablighi Jamaat attendees at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz were found COVID-19 positive.

Delhi Chief Minister attacked by Islamists for urging Muslims to celebrate Shab-e-Baraat at home amidst coronavirus outbreak (image: worldwatch)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was today attacked by Islamists who descended upon his time line for wishing on Shab-e-Baraat and urging them to stay at home and celebrate it at home.

AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April. Islamists, however, attacked him and called him ‘gaddar’ and questioned him over his role in Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots that took place in February 2020.

He was also accused of being a closet RSS member. The Islamists also referred to Delhi Chief Minister as a ‘traitor’. And having sold his soul to PM Modi. All because Kejriwal, keeping in mind public health and safety, urged Muslims to not gather in large crowds. Many also took to Facebook to urge Kejriwal to ‘stop giving a bad name’ to Tablighi Jamaat.
Hateful comments on Kejriwal’s Facebook
Hateful comments on Kejriwal’s Facebook
Hateful comments on Kejriwal’s Facebook.

It is imperative to note here that the coronavirus cases in India saw a sharp rise after dozens of Tablighi Jamaat attendees at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz were found COVID-19 positive. Many of the Tablighi Jamaat members have misbehaved with nurses, doctors, policemen and also refused to get tested claiming that coronavirus is a ‘conspiracy’. They have also excreted in quarantine centres among other things.

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
