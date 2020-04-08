Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was today attacked by Islamists who descended upon his time line for wishing on Shab-e-Baraat and urging them to stay at home and celebrate it at home.

शब-ए-बरात के मौके पर सभी को मुबारकबाद। आप सब से मेरी गुजारिश है की इस साल अपने अपने घरों से ही इबादत करें, अपनी और अपने परिवार की हिफाज़त करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April. Islamists, however, attacked him and called him ‘gaddar’ and questioned him over his role in Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots that took place in February 2020.

हम तो बेशक घर पे ही मनाएंगे

मगर इस दौर के लिए आप को

याद रखा जाय गा

आज भी दिल्ली दंगा याद है दंगाइयों पे

अभी तक fir nahi huwa — SADDAM💯%FB🇮🇳💯 (@saddamshaikhsad) April 8, 2020

Jarrurat nahi tera Mubarak bad ka kapil Sharma pe fir tak nahi kiya Shah ke sath milke Muslim ko marwaya — Adnanshams (@Adnansh64327635) April 8, 2020

Apni shubhkamna khud ke pass rakho nahi zaroorat hai Muslim Ko , chupe hue RSS — Mohammad Tabrez محمّد تبریز ملک (@mdtabrezmallick) April 8, 2020

Tum ko muslims ko mubarak bad dene ka koi haq nahi, gaddar — izhar khan (@izharwilshire) April 8, 2020

मुझे भी शायद ऐसा ही लग रहा है जैसे तू भी मोदी के तलवे चाट रहा है — AFRA 🇮🇳🇹🇷 (@ERsdeen) April 8, 2020

Hateful comments on Kejriwal’s Facebook.

He was also accused of being a closet RSS member.The Islamists also referred to Delhi Chief Minister as a ‘traitor’.And having sold his soul to PM Modi.All because Kejriwal, keeping in mind public health and safety, urged Muslims to not gather in large crowds. Many also took to Facebook to urge Kejriwal to ‘stop giving a bad name’ to Tablighi Jamaat.

It is imperative to note here that the coronavirus cases in India saw a sharp rise after dozens of Tablighi Jamaat attendees at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz were found COVID-19 positive. Many of the Tablighi Jamaat members have misbehaved with nurses, doctors, policemen and also refused to get tested claiming that coronavirus is a ‘conspiracy’. They have also excreted in quarantine centres among other things.