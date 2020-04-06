Monday, April 6, 2020
Home News Reports Why don't you stand for Markaz?: Cricketer Zaheer Khan gets attacked by Islamists for...
SportsCricketEditor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media

Why don’t you stand for Markaz?: Cricketer Zaheer Khan gets attacked by Islamists for lighting a diya for PM Modi’s ‘light out’ campaign

It appears that fanatic Islamists on social media were thoroughly rattled by Muslim superstars who chose to follow PM Modi's request of lighting a lamp or torch at their respective balconies as a mark of respect and show their solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Cricketer Zaheer Khan gets slammed by Islamists for heeding PM Modi's call to light a lamp
Zaheer Khan and his Instagram post
36

Ace cricketer Zaheer Khan found himself at the receiving end of hate when assorted Islamists attacked him for heeding Prime Minister Modi’s call for lighting a Diya on April 5, 2020, in solidarity with the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus.

Akin to millions of Indians who followed PM Modi’s request to light a lamp or torch for 9 minutes starting 9 PM on April 5, 2020, cricketer Zaheer Khan too lighted a lamp and posted the photo of the same on his official Instagram page.

Zaheer Khan’s official Instagram page

However, Khan’s gesture did not sit well with some of his rabid co-religionists who were prompt in slamming him for being a “Modi Bhakt” and not standing with the Markaz attendees who are responsible for about 30 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

One Instagram user Saquib Tanzil asked Zaheer why is he not supporting the Markaz. Another user, Md Taslim Anjum, derided Khan as a ‘Modi Bhakt’ for his noble act of encouraging the healthcare workers and uplifting the country’s morale by lighting a lamp. “Sad, one more Muslim person is Modi bhakt. Waah Modiji Waah, ek aur Muslim pe jaadu lar diye,” he wrote.

Zaheer Khan’s Instagram feed.

One Musheer Ahmed, who seemed inordinately discontented with PM Modi denigrated Khan for lighting the lamp. He bewailed that Khan would even consume “cow dung” if PM Modi asked him to do so, while admonishing him if he had lost his marbles for heeding PM Modi’s call to express gratefulness for the doctors, healthcare professionals and others who are tirelessly working and putting up a brave fight to ward off the threat of coronavirus.

It appears that fanatic Islamists on social media were thoroughly rattled by Muslim superstars who chose to follow PM Modi’s request of lighting a lamp or torch at their respective balconies as a mark of respect and show their solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. Earlier yesterday, another Muslim cricketer Mohammad Kaif received a barrage of criticism from the Islamists on his Twitter timeline after he posted a video of his family lighting a lamp to express his gratitude for all the doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, govt. employees, police and army personnel, media personnel, bankers, essentials’ shopkeepers and all other warriors fighting COVID-19.

Scores of zealous Islamists descended on his Twitter and Instagram page, expressing vehement protest and abusing the former cricketer for coming out in support of PM Modi’s initiative. Many suggested that he must offer namaz instead to fight coronavirus. That he was ‘fooled’ to celebrate and light a lamp ahead of BJP’s foundation day. Others expressed disappointment that Kaif too had turned out to be a ‘Modi Bhakt’. The hatred continued on his Instagram page as well where he uploaded the same video he had on Twitter.

This is not the first time that radical Islamists have targeted Zaheer Khan for sharing photos that did not conform to their blinkered worldview. In October 2019, Khan was abused incessantly across various social media platforms for sharing a picture with his wife actress Sagarika Ghatge and wishing happy Diwali to everyone. Attacking Khan, several fundamentalists asked what face will he show to Allah if he celebrates Diwali like this.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Why don’t you stand for Markaz?: Cricketer Zaheer Khan gets attacked by Islamists for lighting a diya for PM Modi’s ‘light out’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Islamists descended upon cricketer Zaheer Khan's Instagram page and attacked him for lighting a lamp in solidarity with country's fight against coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Stranded in India: 769 foreign tourists register on the portal in five days, here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
According to the official release, every State government and Union Territory administration has identified Nodal Officers for assisting such foreign tourists.
Read more
Government and Policy

Coordinated​ marketing cannot hide the Coronavirus mess being created in Maharashtra: Here are some facts

Editorial Desk -
From actors to neutral journalists, if one reads their tweets, it would appear that Maharashtra has already contained the Coronavirus threat
Read more
Editor's picks

Surat: Neighbours squabble over pet dog, doctor alleges she was being harassed because of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a man can be seen abusing a woman who has been identified as a doctor.
Read more
News Reports

Powerloom in Malegaon found operational amidst coronavirus lockdown, police officials who took action face administration wrath: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The owner of the power-looms allegedly shares a close relationship with Malegaon MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail of the NCP
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Stones pelted at a Temple in Jhunjhunu district when locals tried to light diyas, one arrested

OpIndia Staff -
People were attacked in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan when they were lighting diyas and candles at the local temple by those from a different community.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media weren't too happy with cricketer Mohammad Kaif for lighting lamp to thank healthcare workers, urged him to offer namaz instead.
Read more
News Reports

30-year-old man shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading coronavirus, accused Md Sona nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Sona shot Lotan Nishad dead because Nishad had accused the Tablighi Jamaat members of spreading coronavirus in the country
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Muslim woman, who was referred to another hospital, was 7th time pregnant with complicated anaemia case

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA in Rajasthan took to social media to inform that a Muslim pregnant woman in Bharatpur was refused admission because of her religion.
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,647FansLike
274,275FollowersFollow
213,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com