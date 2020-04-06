Monday, April 6, 2020
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

To thank the healthcare workers and express solidarity, Prime Minister Modi had given a call to the citizens to switch off their lights in their homes and light a lamp in their balconies as a mark of gratitude for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 PM.

Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists on social media for lighting lamp to thank healthcare workers
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for following Prime Minister Modi’s call to light lamp in solidarity for fight against coronavirus. Kaif had taken to social media to thank the frontline workers and healthcare staff who are putting in their heart and soul in this fight against coronavirus, a pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China.

To thank the healthcare workers and express solidarity, Prime Minister Modi had given a call to the citizens to switch off their lights in their homes and light a lamp in their balconies as a mark of gratitude for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 PM. However, Kaif was attacked by Islamists who did not approve of him lighting a lamp.

Many suggested that he must offer namaz instead to fight coronavirus. That he was ‘fooled’ to celebrate and light a lamp ahead of BJP’s foundation day.

Some were disappointed that he paid heed to PM Modi’s call.
The hate continued on Instagram as well where Kaif had uploaded the same video.

Hate comments on Mohammad Kaif’s Instagram feed

This is not the first time Kaif has been attacked for supporting the Prime Minister. When Kaif, along with his family, had clapped and thanked the healthcare workers in March on PM Modi’s call, he was attacked by Islamists who accused him of ‘forgetting his roots after earning so much money’.

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

