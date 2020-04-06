Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for following Prime Minister Modi’s call to light lamp in solidarity for fight against coronavirus. Kaif had taken to social media to thank the frontline workers and healthcare staff who are putting in their heart and soul in this fight against coronavirus, a pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China.

To, all the doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, govt. employees, police and army personnel, media personnel, bankers, essentials’ shopkeepers and all other warriors fighting #COVID19



We are in your debt and ever thankful. 🙏🏻



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#9baje9minute #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/eD3EW1ZISj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2020

To thank the healthcare workers and express solidarity, Prime Minister Modi had given a call to the citizens to switch off their lights in their homes and light a lamp in their balconies as a mark of gratitude for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 PM. However, Kaif was attacked by Islamists who did not approve of him lighting a lamp.

Miya Namaz padkar Allah se dua karo Covid-19 Inshallah jab harega!! Yeh kya chichora pana karre — Mohd Fasiuddin (@MohdFasiuddin10) April 5, 2020

Many suggested that he must offer namaz instead to fight coronavirus. That he was ‘fooled’ to celebrate and light a lamp ahead of BJP’s foundation day.

6 अप्रैल 1980 बीजेपी पार्टी की शुरुआत 5 अप्रैल 2020 40 वर्ष पूर्व हुआ मोहम्मद कैफ भाई इस खुशी में अप्रैल फूल बना दिया कुछ तो शर्म करो भाई भाभी और आप दोनों 9 मिनट नमाज और कुरान पढ़ते अल्लाह से दुआ मांगे सुन लेते छी छी छी आप लोगों की वजह से हम सब मुसलमानों को बदनाम होना पड़ रहा है — 💝💘Sk Mojaffar🌾🍎 (@SkMojaffar10) April 5, 2020

Kya Bhai Tu Bhi Modi Ka ,,,,,,,,,, ban Gaya asi ummid Nahi thi — Sameer Khan (@SameerK71926200) April 5, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Some were disappointed that he paid heed to PM Modi’s call.

The hate continued on Instagram as well where Kaif had uploaded the same video.



Hate comments on Mohammad Kaif’s Instagram feed

This is not the first time Kaif has been attacked for supporting the Prime Minister. When Kaif, along with his family, had clapped and thanked the healthcare workers in March on PM Modi’s call, he was attacked by Islamists who accused him of ‘forgetting his roots after earning so much money’.