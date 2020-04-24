Friday, April 24, 2020
Home News Reports JNU sanitation workers forced to work with no masks and wages for 3 months...
News Reports
Updated:

JNU sanitation workers forced to work with no masks and wages for 3 months amidst Coronavirus outbreak: Report

The sanitisation workers at JNU are employed by private contractors

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
JNU sanitation workers made to work without wages and protective gear
JNU Sanitation workers (Photo Credits: News 18)
31

Sanitation workers at the controversial Jawaharlal Nehru University have been cleaning 18 hostels and messes every day, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, without a single penny from the past 3 months, reports News18. Besides denying their monthly wage, the JNU administration has not provided the sanitation workers with basic protective gear such as gloves and masks.

Until 2016, the JNU administration was in charge of providing salaries and employment benefits to the sanitation workers. Following the elevation of Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar as the Vice-Chancellor of the university, the rules were changed. The administration paid directly to the private contractors who were entrusted to disburse the salary of ₹12,000 to the workers.

Reportedly, a student organisation by the name of The Bhagat Singh Ambedkar Students Organisation (BASO) has raised funds to distribute hand sanitisers, face masks, and gloves among the sanitation workers.

Testimony of the JNU sanitation workers

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to the report, 43-year-old Kamlesh, a sanitation worker at JNU, has dried up her meagre savings in the absence of monthly wages. She has two daughters and a son to look after. In the absence of protective masks, Kamlesh is forced to use her dupatta to cover her nose and mouth.

A sanitation worker Asha who has remained unpaid for over two months alleged that the private contractors change after a period while the workers remain the same. While the JNU administration refuses to identify them as “permanent employees”, the private contractors refuse to provide transparency. In October last year, the workers went on a strike demanding regular pay and review of the employment terms and conditions.

Urmila Chauhan who served as the former President of the Union by JNU’s sanitation workers alleged that she was fired by her private contractor in October 2018 with the approval of the JNU administration for demanding the rights of the workers. She said, “It is a blame game between JNU administration and private contractors like Sudharshan and Rakshak who are on its payroll.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Only 18 among 57 deaths of Coronavirus positive patients are due to the virus, rest because of co-morbid conditions: West Bengal Audit Committee

OpIndia Staff -
WB Audit Committee concludes that 39 of 57 Coronavirus patients in the state died due to co-morbid conditions and not due to COVID=19
Read more
Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
News Reports

JNU sanitation workers forced to work with no masks and wages for 3 months amidst Coronavirus outbreak: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Besides denying monthly wage, the JNU administration has not provided the sanitation workers with basic protective gear such as gloves and masks.
Read more
News Reports

The biggest lesson taught by the Coronavirus crisis is self-reliance: PM Modi to Sarpanchs across India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi was interacting with Sarpanchs across the country via video conferencing on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas.
Read more
News Reports

5 of the 126 arrested for attacking the healthcare team in Bengaluru test positive for Coronavirus: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Team of health workers and BBMP officials in Bengaluru was brutally attacked by a violent mob in the Padarayanapura locality, a coronavirus hotspot.
Read more
News Reports

Terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s close aide Syed Sameer Bukhari ran a sex racket in the name of blood bank in PoK

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Sameer Bukhari is Hafiz Saeed's top henchman. He was recently arrested in Bagh city of PoK for running a prostitution racket.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states across the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had questioned Sonia Gandhi's silence over Palghar mob lynching incident in Congress ruled Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Arun Borade and Prateek Mishra, Congress workers named in FIR in attack on Arnab Goswami

Nirwa Mehta -
Gowami and his wife filed a written complaint to the NM Joshi Marg Police station naming two individuals, Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai who had allegedly attacked the couple.
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
300,652FollowersFollow
223,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com