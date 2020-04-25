Saturday, April 25, 2020
Home News Reports Kashmir police stop handing over bodies of slain terrorists to their families to avoid...
News Reports
Updated:

Kashmir police stop handing over bodies of slain terrorists to their families to avoid mass gathering at funerals, four burials took place in Central Kashmir

four terrorists who belonged to Al-Qaeda's Kashmir region affiliate- Ansar Ghazwa'tul Hind, were buried in a graveyard managed by the government on April 22.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
37

The Jammu and Kashmir police have decided not to hand over the bodies of slain terrorists to their families to contain the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus during their funeral processions. Instead, the authorities will bury the body of the terrorists killed in encounter in the graveyards managed by the government in the presence of the family members.

Jammu and Kashmir police have started burying such bodies of slain terrorists at different designated graveyards in remote areas of central Kashmir and not in their native villages to avoid public gathering.

As per reports, the burials will be conducted by local authorities in the presence of Magistrate. A senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir police said, “Every effort is being made to conduct burials in a respectful manner, in the presence of their families and in full compliance with religious requirements. DNA samples are also being maintained to ensure transparency.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The officer further said, “There is no legal obligation to hand over bodies of terrorists killed in combat to their families. Recall that even the body of Mohammad Afzal Guru, the Parliament House attacker, was buried in Tihar Jail after his hanging.”

According to reports, four terrorists who belonged to Al-Qaeda’s Kashmir region affiliate- Ansar Ghazwa’tul Hind, were buried in a graveyard managed by the government on April 22. The families of Bashrat Shah and Wakeel Ahmad Dar, both residents of the District of Pulwama and Tariq Ahmad Bhat of the Shopian district had attended the burial. The family members of the slain jihadist Uzair Ahmad Bhat from the district of Baramulla in North Kashmir could not attend the burial.

Sajad Ahmad, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and a native of Shopian and Sartaj Ahmad from Kulgam were killed in an intense firefight near Keran earlier this month were also buried in the South-Kashmir graveyard with three unidentified terrorists who are believed to be Pakistani nationals.

People gathering in slain terrorists burial rites

Earlier this month, hundreds gathered in the burial rites of slain Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Sajjad Nawab Dar in Sopore, defying the lockdown norms that also led to an increase in coronavirus cases in the valley. The Burial rites of Hizbul Mujahideen’s Mohammed Ashraf Malik in Kulgam’s Arwani also encountered a huge gathering. That was the first since the nullification of article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir that raised fears about jihadis reappearing.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The phenomenon took place in 2015 when hundreds gathered in Kashmir in the rites of Lashkar-e-Taiba jihadist Abdul Rehman, also known as Abu Qasim. Jammu and Kashmir have registered a case against the people who had attended the burial of Dar on April 8.

Although the official reason for not handing over bodies of terrorists is cited as Coronavirus, it is being suggested that another reason for this move is to ‘pro-jihad’ gatherings. Due to large gatherings of anti-India crowd at funerals of terrorists, it was being demanded for a long time that bodies of the slain terrorists should not be handed over to their families.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan defends her TikTok dances as an ‘entertainer’, labels who question her silence over protests for food in her constituency as...

OpIndia Staff -
When social media users pointed out how people in Basirhat are starving amidst lockdown, Nusrat Jahan brazenly shared another TikTok video
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir police stop handing over bodies of slain terrorists to their families to avoid mass gathering at funerals, four burials took place in Central...

OpIndia Staff -
Officials say that there is no legal obligation to hand over the bodies of slain terrorists to their families, and govt can perform their last rites
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Free food kits meant for distribution among poor found in Left party offices, Congress and BJP stage protests

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of food kit meant for distribution among ration cardholders was found at their party offices in various places in Kerala
Read more
News Reports

Hindu Sadhus were killed for political reasons, Christian missionaries supported by left, NCP behind Palghar lynching, finds report: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
An investigative report by Zee News suggests that the Palghar lynching was intentional and it was done due to political reasons.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar Sadhu lynching part of bigger conspiracy, area notorious for Hindu-hate: Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha writes to Maha Gov

OpIndia Staff -
The brutal lynching was not a normal crime but a part of a deeper leftist conspiracy, said Hindu Dharma Achara Sabha
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Pune cop, suspected of coronavirus infection, runs pillar to post for treatment, hospitals refuse citing unavailability of critical equipment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple hospitals in Pune denied admitting an Assistant sub-inspector suspected of coronavirus infection claiming they did not have resources to treat Coronavirus patients
Read more

Recently Popular

Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
Social Media

He was scratching, was without a mask, never mentioned his religion: Here is the truth about a man being booked for ‘refusing delivery from...

OpIndia Staff -
Scared by the fact that the Muslim delivery boy was touching his face continuously, Chaturvedi allegedly efused to take his groceries.
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints demanding cow slaughter ban were attacked in 1966 by the Delhi police at the behest of Indira Gandhi
Read more

Connect with us

221,042FansLike
301,871FollowersFollow
224,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com