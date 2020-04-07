Lawyer curses Calcutta High Court judge with Coronavirus, faces charges

Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Lawyer slapped with contempt action after he curses Calcutta High Court Judge to be infected by Coronavirus

The Calcutta High Court has been hearing only urgent cases since March 15, owing to the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus. Adhikary had moved the Court seeking an urgent stay on the auction of his client's bus that was seized by a nationalised bank due to failure in repaying the loan on time.

Calcutta High Court
On March 23, Justice Dipankar Datta of the Calcutta High Court has recommended initiating contempt proceedings against a lawyer Bijoy Adhikary after the latter cursed him to “be infected with coronavirus” following an unfavourable judgment.

The Calcutta High Court has been hearing only urgent cases since March 15, owing to the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus. Adhikary had moved the Court seeking an urgent stay on the auction of his client’s bus that was seized by a nationalised bank due to failure in repaying the loan on time. Justice Dipankar Datta observed that the bus was seized on January 15 and thus refused to grant an urgent hearing.

An infuriated Adhikary then thumped the table and banged the microphone on it. When Justice Dipankar asked him to behave properly, the lawyer said that the future of the judge would be doomed by him and that he would be infected by the Wuhan virus. Undeterred by his actions, Adhikary was relentlessly “shouting at the top of his voice”.

Justice Dipankar Datta wrote, “Adhikary was curtly told that neither do I fear dooming of my future nor being infected by the virus; the majesty of the Court is what is paramount in my mind and to uphold that a rule for contempt could be issued against him.”

He also reprimanded the lawyer for his “abominable” behaviour and acting in a manner “not behoving a member of the noble profession and thereby undermining the dignity and prestige of this Court.” The Calcutta High Court judge then directed the matter be heard by an appropriate division bench upon reopening of the court after the summer vacation.

Lawyer slapped with contempt action after he curses Calcutta High Court Judge to be infected by Coronavirus

Justice Dipankar Datta of the Calcutta High Court has recommended initiating contempt proceedings against a lawyer Bijoy Adhikary after the latter cursed him to "be infected with coronavirus"
