Thursday, April 2, 2020
Home News Reports Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against cleric for inviting Muslims for Namaz at Mosque amidst...
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against cleric for inviting Muslims for Namaz at Mosque amidst Coronavirus lockdown

The incident took place at around 8 pm on April 1 (Wednesday), Muslims had gathered to offer Namaz at the Mohammad Mosque in Gandhinagar on Agar Road, Ujjain, Indore.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Image used for representaional purpose, (courtesy: Dawn)
5

The Madhya Pradesh police Wednesday have registered an FIR against a Muslim cleric for urging people to gather to offer Namaz at a Mosque in Ujjain, amidst Coronavirus lockdown. The police pulled out 15/20 Muslims praying together there and sealed the Mosque. This congregation at the Mosque was in violation of the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Modi to contain the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

In the incident which took place at around 8 pm on April 1 (Wednesday), Muslims had gathered to offer Namaz at the Mohammad Mosque in Gandhinagar on Agar Road, Ujjain, Indore. On getting the information, Mandi police station TI Jitendra Bhaskar along with his team reached the spot and rounded up the cleric- Maulvi Haji Mohammed Yunus Waafati Khan, who was conducting the Namaz. He allegedly started arguing with the police after being confronted.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh police had earlier arrested a Muslim cleric in Bhagpat area for urging people to gather to offer Friday Namaz at the mosque amidst Coronavirus lockdown. He allegedly used the microphone to invite all the members of his community to join him for the mass prayer (Namaz) at the Mosque. Following the announcement, few alert locals informed the police who then reached the Mosque and arrested the cleric.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Despite the nationwide lockdown, the Islamic repeat offenders have been regularly violating the orders making it difficult for the central and state governments to contain the spread of the deadly infection in the country. When stopped, these people have reportedly been assaulting, pelting stones and moreover engaging in shameless acts like spitting at police personnel, doctors and medical staffers.

Amongst several others, the recent Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizammudin area has emerged as the biggest violation of the social distancing norm and nationwide lockdown orders which the government has imposed in view of the pandemic.

On March 31 it was reported that 107 people from Madhya Pradesh had reportedly participated in the religious congregation organised earlier in March by Tablighi Jamaat at Banglewali Masjid in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. According to the MHA, as many as 9000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their primary contacts have been traced and placed in quarantine across the country in view of the coronavirus infection. Out of these 9000 people, 1306 are foreign nationals and the rest are Indians, confirmed MHA.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against cleric for inviting Muslims for Namaz at Mosque amidst Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The Madhya Pradesh police Wednesday have registered an FIR against a Muslim cleric for urging people to gather to offer Namaz at a Mosque in Ujjain, amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

China stockpiled more than 2 billion face masks and 25 million essential medical items in February

OpIndia Staff -
Chine used its companies in other countries to buy face masks, gloves and other items on a massive scale and ship them to China
Read more
News Reports

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan calls Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Arif Mohammad Khan “pimps” while defending Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP MLA insinuated that people like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Arif Mohammad Khan have given a communal colour to Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Almost 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts tracked down and placed in quarantine: MHA

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamuddin Markaz has emerged as Coronavirus hotspot with Tablighi Jamaat attendees being tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus
Read more
Media

Former senior executive editor of Kapil Sibal’s Tiranga TV spreads crazy conspiracy theory to shield Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
Seemi Pasha said on Twitter that it 'feels' like the governments were scapegoating Tablighi Jamaat to "release data about positive cases that it had been holding back".
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Bullets in Bihar, stone-pelting in Gujarat: Police face challenges in locating Tablighi Jamaatis

OpIndia Staff -
Police personnel were attacked in Bihar and Gujarat as they went searching for those who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi in March.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,149FansLike
269,507FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com