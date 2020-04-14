Tuesday, April 14, 2020

1,936,700
Updated on 14 April, 2020 5:03 PM
Full Coverage
1,936,700
Worldwide cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 5:03 PM
120,568
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 5:03 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
10,541
Total cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 5:03 PM
India
1,205
Recovered
Updated on 14 April, 2020 5:03 PM
India
358
Deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 5:03 PM
Home News Reports Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for coronavirus 3 days ago, claims...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for coronavirus 3 days ago, claims Thane councillor

"Three days ago, Jitendra Awhad's coronavirus test had come positive. But in three days of treatment, his subsequent test for coronavirus has come negative. There will be a third test whose result will determine if Mr Awhad had truly recovered from the contagion or not", said Patil.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Thane councillor Milind Patil claims Maharashtra heavyweight minister Jitendra Awhad had tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus in his first test
Jitendra Awhad(Source: Mid-day)
26

In a shocking revelation, Thane councillor Milind Patil claimed that the controversial firebrand politician, Jitendra Awhad, who went into self-quarantine yesterday after allegedly coming into contact with a COVID-19 police official, had tested positive for coronavirus three days ago. Patil contended that Awhad tested positive for the virus in the first test that was carried out 3 days back.

Patil’s shocking claim

“Three days ago, Jitendra Awhad’s coronavirus test had come positive. But in three days of treatment, his subsequent test for coronavirus has come negative. There will be a third test whose result will determine if Mr Awhad had truly recovered from the contagion or not. Most of the people around him have tested positive. His driver, his wife’s driver, his bodyguards and his 3 personal assistants, all have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In all, 7 to 8 people working with them have had the infection. Jitendra Awhad is now in quarantine,” Patil said.

Patil further added that with the help of cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad, he and his colleagues were helping feed thousands of people daily in the Thane suburb of Kalwa which will now have to be stopped abruptly as Awhad had gone into quarantine. The Thane councillor said that since he was in touch with the NCP leader to carry out the relief work during the 21-day lockdown for those stranded in the financial capital along with those quarantined in the hospitals, he is himself going to undergo tests for coronavirus after many members of Awhad’s retinue tested positive for the virus.

16 persons associated with Awhad have already been tested positive

Patil’s revelations about Maharashtra Housing Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad testing positive in his first test for the Wuhan Coronavirus comes a day after the cabinet minister Awhad voluntarily took the decision to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure even though he has reportedly not tested positive.

On Monday, Maharashtra Housing Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad reportedly tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus while 16 of his contacts were diagnosed with the deadly infection. The family members of the politician, including his wife and children, had also tested negative.

Source of infection

The source of infection is traced back to a senior police inspector who nabbed 21 foreign nationals belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat and who had tested positive for the Chinese Virus. When he began exhibiting symptoms of the Coronavirus pandemic, he was tested and admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Nashik in Maharashtra. The infected cop is believed to be the source of transmission of the deadly disease to the 16 contacts of NCP politician.

