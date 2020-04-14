Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,925,384
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
Full Coverage
1,925,384
Worldwide cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
119,718
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
Coronavirus in India
India
10,453
Total cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
India
1,193
Recovered
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
India
358
Deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
Home News Reports Maharashtra: NCP leader and minister Jitendra Awhad under quarantine after 16 persons associated with...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: NCP leader and minister Jitendra Awhad under quarantine after 16 persons associated with him test positive for coronavirus

As per reports, of the 28 coronavirus positive cases reported from Thane, half are the people associated with Ahwad. The minister, though tested negative, has gone for self-quarantine. His immediate family members have been tested negative too.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
16 contacts of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad test positive for Coronavirus
Maharashtra Housing Minister tests negative for Coronavirus, image via Twitter
7

On Monday, Maharashtra Housing Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad reportedly tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus while 16 of his contacts were diagnosed with the deadly infection. The family members of the politician, including his wife and children, had also tested negative.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the infected people include 5 bodyguards, 1 cook, 1 TV journalist, 1 cameraman, 5 police personnel, and NCP workers. They were admitted to the Horizon Hospital in Thane West.

As per reports, of the 28 coronavirus positive cases reported from Thane, half are the people associated with Ahwad. However, some reports say that the number of coronavirus positive persons associated with Ahwad is 14.

Self-Quarantine

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

Jitendra Awhad who represents the Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly had earlier decided to self-quarantine after he had come in contact with a Coronavirus positive police officer. He took this decision as a preventive measure even before his test results were announced.

“I have home quarantined myself. I was doing good work of distribution of food packets among the poor, and am worried that it will get infected”, Awhad was quoted as saying. He assured that his contacts who were diagnosed with the Chinese virus would be taken care of and that he was in touch with the concerned authorities.

The ‘Source’ of Infection

On Friday, a senior police inspector who nabbed 21 foreign nationals belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat had tested positive for the Chinese Virus. When he began exhibiting symptoms of the Coronavirus pandemic, he was tested and admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Nashik in Maharashtra. The infected cop is believed to be the source of transmission of the deadly disease to the 16 contacts of NCP politician.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The police inspector had apprehended 8 Malaysians, and 13 Bangladeshis who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 and March 15. They were hiding in a mosque and a school in Mumbra in Maharashtra. The foreign nationals had travelled to Maharashtra via Tamil Nadu. Two police cases were registered against the mosque and school authorities for withholding information by Maharashtra police.

Allegations of Assault

Earlier, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Vartak Nagar police station against Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad by a resident of Thane, alleging that two police constables and goons allegedly associated with Awhad had badly assaulted him. As per the complaint filed, the young man had opposed the NCP leader’s call to boycott PM Modi’s request to light a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 PM on April 5.

- Advertisement -

Support OpIndia

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMaharashtra coronavirus cases, Maharashtra deaths, Maharashtra news

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: NCP leader and minister Jitendra Awhad under quarantine after 16 persons associated with him test positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Jitendra Awhad had earlier decided to self-quarantine after he had come in contact with a Coronavirus positive police officer
Read more
Government and Policy

When a crisis is as big as the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, we need taskmasters as strong as Yogi Adityanath

Shantanu Gupta -
Quick cash transfers to help the poor and needy are possible only because of the Jan-Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile (JAM) trinity promoted and established by PM Narendra Modi despite huge resistance in the last 6 years.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: As three-week lockdown comes to an end, here are the states which have already extended it little longer

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi is expected to give further directives on extension of lockdown amidst coronavirus crisis.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Media

Leftist website The Quint sends 45 employees on indefinite leave without pay due to Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The Quint has asked 45 employees to go on indefinite leave without pay in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

‘Muslim men, women and children were chased out of their homes’: Here is how The Wire spread fake news blatantly

OpIndia Staff -
Hoshiarpur Police uploaded a video on its official Twitter page, debunking fake news about Muslim families being harassed as peddled by 'The Wire'
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ and Islamists attack cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja, mock Rajput community after he shares a video of his swordsmanship

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and liberals mocked Rajput community after Jadeja shared a video of himself displaying his swordsmanship.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Media

Mamata Banerjee to extend the lockdown till April 40th? AajTak journo’s slip of tongue pulls at funny chords of netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee after an AajTak report claimed that she had extended the lockdown in West Bengal till "April 40th"
Read more
Media

Global liberal elite moves to ‘criminalize’ the word Bharat

Abhishek Banerjee -
Facing the brunt this time is the word “Bharat,” which is sought to be declared “exclusionary.” The reasons given include Bharat being a Sanskrit term and Bharat being the word used for India in Indian languages.
Read more

Connect with us

218,670FansLike
283,283FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com