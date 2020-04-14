16 contacts of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad test positive for Coronavirus

On Monday, Maharashtra Housing Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad reportedly tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus while 16 of his contacts were diagnosed with the deadly infection. The family members of the politician, including his wife and children, had also tested negative.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the infected people include 5 bodyguards, 1 cook, 1 TV journalist, 1 cameraman, 5 police personnel, and NCP workers. They were admitted to the Horizon Hospital in Thane West.

As per reports, of the 28 coronavirus positive cases reported from Thane, half are the people associated with Ahwad. However, some reports say that the number of coronavirus positive persons associated with Ahwad is 14.

Self-Quarantine

Jitendra Awhad who represents the Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly had earlier decided to self-quarantine after he had come in contact with a Coronavirus positive police officer. He took this decision as a preventive measure even before his test results were announced.

“I have home quarantined myself. I was doing good work of distribution of food packets among the poor, and am worried that it will get infected”, Awhad was quoted as saying. He assured that his contacts who were diagnosed with the Chinese virus would be taken care of and that he was in touch with the concerned authorities.

The ‘Source’ of Infection

On Friday, a senior police inspector who nabbed 21 foreign nationals belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat had tested positive for the Chinese Virus. When he began exhibiting symptoms of the Coronavirus pandemic, he was tested and admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Nashik in Maharashtra. The infected cop is believed to be the source of transmission of the deadly disease to the 16 contacts of NCP politician.

The police inspector had apprehended 8 Malaysians, and 13 Bangladeshis who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 and March 15. They were hiding in a mosque and a school in Mumbra in Maharashtra. The foreign nationals had travelled to Maharashtra via Tamil Nadu. Two police cases were registered against the mosque and school authorities for withholding information by Maharashtra police.

Allegations of Assault

Earlier, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Vartak Nagar police station against Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad by a resident of Thane, alleging that two police constables and goons allegedly associated with Awhad had badly assaulted him. As per the complaint filed, the young man had opposed the NCP leader’s call to boycott PM Modi’s request to light a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 PM on April 5.