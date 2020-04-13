On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency in Thane district, went into self-quarantine after he came in contact with senior police inspect who was reportedly infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus. He took this decision as a preventive measure though he has not been diagnosed with the deadly pathogen as of yet.

The cop who nabbed 21 foreign nationals belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat had tested positive for the Chinese Virus. When Maharashtra cop began exhibiting symptoms of the Chinese virus after nabbing members of Tablighi Jamaat, he was tested for it. He is currently admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Nashik in Maharashtra.

The foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, 8 Malaysians, and 13 Bangladeshis had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 and March 15. They were hiding in a mosque and a school in Mumbra in Maharashtra. The foreign nationals had travelled to Maharashtra via Tamil Nadu. 2 police cases were registered against the mosque and school authorities for withholding information about the foreign nationals by Maharashtra police.

Earlier, an FIR has been lodged at Vartak Nagar police station against Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad by a resident of Thane, alleging that two police constables and goons allegedly associated with Maharashtra minister and NCP strongman Jitendra Awhad had badly assaulted him. As per the complaint filed, the young man had opposed NCP leader Jitendra Awhad’s call to boycott PM Modi’s request to light a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 PM on April 5.