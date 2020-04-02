Thursday, April 2, 2020
Home News Reports Malaysia govt apologises after suggesting women should talk to their husbands in Doraemon-like voice...
News ReportsSocial Media

Malaysia govt apologises after suggesting women should talk to their husbands in Doraemon-like voice during the lockdown

These advises, to promote “household happiness”, had prompted criticism online for pushing gender stereotypes which compelled the Ministry to pull down the posters and apologises for its ill-conceived campaign.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Malaysian government was criticised for the grossly sexist and condescending ads issuing stay at home advisories to women
Malaysian Women and Family Ministry asks women to speak to their husbands like like 'Doraemon', image via Twitter
88

The Malaysian government was forced to apologize after its Women’s Development Department published a series of sexist “tips” to help deal with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

After pulling down the online posters on Tuesday, the Ministry for Women, Family and Community Development said it was aimed at “maintaining positive relationships among family members during the period they are working from home,” however, it would “remain cautious in the future.”

Malaysia’s Ministry of Women, Family and Community Welfare had issued bizarre advises, through a series of online posters on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #WomenPreventCOVID19, for the nation’s women to help the country cope up with the partial lockdown imposed to contain the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Ministry, in what could be seen as a very sexist and misogynistic piece of advice, warned the women to refrain from being “sarcastic” to their husbands while asking them to help with household chores. It urged women working from home to dress up in tight clothes and wear makeup. And the weirdest of all, to cajole the husbands by speaking to them in the voice of “Doraemon”.

For the uninitiated, Doraemon is a Japanese manga series which has also been adapted into a successful anime series, very popular amongst the children. Doremon is this helpful fictional robotic character who is supposed to be very loyal and obedient to Nobita, the protagonist of the Doraemon series.

These advices, to promote “household happiness”, had prompted criticism online for pushing gender stereotypes which compelled the Ministry to pull down the posters and apologises for its ill-conceived campaign.

Many Malaysians couldn’t understand the reference to Doraemon or how the ministry could trivialise the issue of gender balance and domestic violence particularly when the lockdown due to coronavirus has been sparking concerns over a rise in domestic violence cases. Many called it extremely condescending both to women and men.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMalaysia coronavirus, coronavirus India, Doraemon Nobita

Latest News

News Reports

Identify the coronavirus hotspots, encircle and ensure that it does not spread further: PM Modi to state CMs during the video conference

OpIndia Staff -
Prime minister Modi said that in the next few weeks testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine areas should remain in focus.
Read more
News Reports

Here is how to use the Internet of Things to combat global pandemics like Novel Coronavirus outbreak

Krishna Kant -
Internet of Things could be used as a major tool to fight the spread of such pandemics and contain it with minimal economic loss
Read more
Opinions

Coronavirus and the Chinese conundrum: How the virus spread, China’s bio-warfare and deception

Rucha Dhakras -
First instance of anyone being affected by Coronavirus virus dates back to 17th November 2019 which was reported by South China Morning Post
Read more
News Reports

Malaysia govt apologises after suggesting women should talk to their husbands in Doraemon-like voice during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The weirdest of all advises was to cajole the husbands by speaking to them in the voice of Doraemon.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Maulana Saad Kandhalvi: The Chief of Coronavirus super spreader Tablighi Jamaat who incited Muslims to defy lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Saad Kandhalvi is a deluded bigot who urged Muslims to defy the nationwide lockdown imposed to arrest spread of Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Disregarding social distancing norms, quarantined men in hospital perform group Namaz standing close to each other

OpIndia Staff -
Quarantined persons in a hospital in Telangana were seen offering mass Namaz standing close to each other
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Bullets in Bihar, stone-pelting in Gujarat: Police face challenges in locating Tablighi Jamaatis

OpIndia Staff -
Police personnel were attacked in Bihar and Gujarat as they went searching for those who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi in March.
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,132FansLike
269,507FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com