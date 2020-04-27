Monday, April 27, 2020
Did Mamata Banerjee just admit that the scale of Coronavirus in West Bengal is far greater than being reported? Here is what she said

Mamata Banerjee, once again, exhibits ultimate apathy towards the people of her state as she recommended home quarantine for people testing positive for novel coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Representational image, WB CM Mamata Banerjee
At the time when the central government and various other state government’s stand resolute to support and patronize with citizens in their fight with the deadly pathogen which has consumed several lives worldwide, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, once again, exhibits ultimate apathy towards the people of her state as she recommended home quarantine for people testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Briefing the press at a virtual news conference on Monday, Mamata Banerjee said: “We have taken a decision. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19 and he/she has the provision to isolate himself/herself at his/her residence, the person can home quarantine himself/herself. Lakhs and lakhs can’t be quarantined, the government too has its limits,” the West Bengal CM.

Mamata blames Centre

While she unrelentingly shrugs off her own responsibility by making such a bizarre announcement, denying proper medical facilities, which is the need of the hour, to those fighting the deadly pathogen, she audaciously called on the Centre to take responsibility for the hardship being faced by the poor.

Netizens question Mamata Banerjee’s move

Nevertheless, West Bengal Chief Minister, who has already been on the receiving end for her noncompliance and unresponsiveness in tackling the coronavirus cases in the state, once again, came under the attack of netizens who wondered whether this statement for hers is an inadvertent admission of the mess West Bengal is currently in and her government’s inadequacy in handling coronavirus cases in the state.

It is also pertinent to note that patients who test positive for Coronavirus cannot be ‘home quarantined’. They need to be isolated and receive treatments. It is alarming to note that Mamata Banerjee is indirectly admitting that there are so many positive cases in West Bengal that the state seems to have run out of hospital beds.

Some angry netizens wondered whether this was an admission that West Bengal is in a totally uncontrollable state.

A few others were so outraged that they were quick to juxtapose Mamata love for illegal Bangladeshis with her apathy towards the state’s people.

West Bengal sitting on a Coronavirus “time-bomb”

The suppression of facts and fudging of data has become a major worry for authorities and health experts in West Bengal, which has now snowballed into a huge controversy between the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and health-care experts.

The health-care experts believe that the situation in Bengal is very grave as the Mamata Banerjee-led government has not been giving real data to assess the actual seriousness of the pandemic. From threats to doctors for whistleblowing against the state government against lack of facilities to allegations of state government illegally disposing of dead bodies, there have been serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee Defiant

On April 20, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the formation of the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) constituted by the Central Government for quick redressal of coronavirus crisis in states claiming that it is ‘not consistent with the spirit of federalism’.

