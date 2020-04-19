Sunday, April 19, 2020
Updated:

“Over-enthusiastic Muslims will start crowding markets”: Grandnephew of Maulana Azad writes to PM requesting extension of lockdown till end of Ramzan

Ahmed has also profusely apologised for the acts of some Muslims who indulged in attacks on doctors, policemen, healthcare workers at various places.

OpIndia Staff

Maulana Azad National Urdu University Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed writes to PM Modi urging him to not lift coronavirus lockdown until after Ramzan is over
39

Firoz Bakht Ahmed, the Grandnephew of former Congress leader Maulana Azad and the chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Chancellor has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to extend the lockdown for the entire Ramzan month till May 24.

Firoz Bakht Ahmed also apologised for the acts of violence allegedly by Muslims against healthcare workers across the country.

In a letter, titled ‘extremely pressing! SOS!’ addressed to the Prime Minister on Thursday, the MANUU Chancellor Ahmed said that care should be taken that the lockdown should not be lifted till May 24, the day when Ramzan month ends. 

Letter by Firoz Bakht Ahmed, MANUU Chancellor

Overenthusiastic Muslims will crowd the streets, hold iftar and prayer gatherings

Ahmed stated that overenthusiastic Muslims, like the uncontrollable Tablighi Jamaat followers will flood the markets from May 3rd after the lockdown is lifted. He added that Muslims will hold Iftar parties and prayer gatherings in the first week of May by disobeying the Prime Ministerial instructions, a time when coronavirus could peak in the country, which may give rise to corona clusters.

“Care should be taken that the lockdown should not be lifted till May 24, the day when Ramzan month ends. If it is lifted on May 3, a time when Corona will be ripening to its peak in India, overenthusiastic Muslims (as seen in the case of uncontrollable Tablighi Jamaat followers) will start crowding markets, holding iftar parties and prayer gathering, giving rise to Corona clusters by disobeying the Prime Ministerial instruction,” Ahmed wrote in the letter.

According to Ahmed, the actions of Muslims, if lockdown is lifted on May 3rd, it will nullify all government’s never say die, hard work. “It is my very humble submission in community, national and humanity interest,” said Bakht Ahmed in his letter to PM Modi.

Apology on behalf of the Muslims for the violence against healthcare workers

Ahmed has also profusely apologised for the acts of some Muslims who indulged in attacks on doctors, policemen, healthcare workers at various places. “As a law-abiding Indian Muslim, I apologise of behalf of all those belonging to my community in quarantine in India, indulging in violence against doctors, nurses, health workers, police, safai karamcharis etc,” the grandnephew of erstwhile Muslim leader wrote.

“My head is hung in shame whenever I see highly condemned acts of spitting, misbehaving in vulgar manner with the hospital staff (especially nurses), running for the jugular of doctors, throwing urine bottles and not extending cooperation for treatment for coronavirus,” Ahmed added.

Firoz Bakht Ahmed

While the media pandered to Tablighi Jamaat, grandnephew of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad recently said that he feels ashamed to be a Muslim due to their activities. He also said that he was appalled that these Jamaatis and many more people are violating the golden mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – “Janata Curfew”, “Lakshman Rekha” and “Jaan hain to Jahaan hain” (If there is life, everything can be done). He also said that that in fact, the true “Tabligh” should have been to get these three instructions be announced five times each day from the mosques. Earlier, too, he had appealed to Muslims to not fall prey to politicians who wanted to break India with anti-CA propaganda.

Searched termsfiroz bakht ahmed, maulana abul kalam azad grandnephew

"Over-enthusiastic Muslims will start crowding markets": Grandnephew of Maulana Azad writes to PM requesting extension of lockdown till end of Ramzan

