Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Home News Reports Maulana Azad National Urdu Uni Chancellor appeals to Muslims not to fall prey to politicians who want to break India with anti-CAA propaganda
News Reports

Maulana Azad National Urdu Uni Chancellor appeals to Muslims not to fall prey to politicians who want to break India with anti-CAA propaganda

Ahmed appealed that the Muslim community should instead strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister, is a well-wisher of their community.

OpIndia Staff
MANUU Chancellor appeals to Muslims not to indulge in protests against CAA and NRC
MANUU students protesting against the CAA and NRC, (courtesy: Hyderabad News)
Engagements84

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, has been continuing for almost 10 days now.

Amidst protests against CAA and NRC on campus, Firoze Bakht Ahmad the  Chancellor, on Friday released an appeal to Muslims using the university letterhead saying, “CAA and NRC aren’t against Muslims.” He appeals to all the Indians, especially Muslim brethren to not fall for rumours.

Dismissing all the lies being spun around CAA and NRC by the leftist brigade, the Chancellor has in his letter established that the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens are not against Muslims and has appealed to his people to ‘not get into the clutches of those politicians who want to break India’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Letter of appeal by MANUU Chancellor Shri Firoz Bakht Ahmad, via Sanjay Dixit on Twitter

Ahmad furthers that people with vested interest are trying to vitiate the peaceful and harmonious fabric of India by frightening the Muslim community from the CAA and NRC Acts.

He writes that the antagonists who could not digest the peaceful settlement of Mandir-Masjid and Article 370, are now attempting to instigate, incite and misguide the Muslims to dump India into the fire of anarchy and civil war.

He appeals to fellow Muslims to not lose their head’s over the false and malicious propaganda.

Imploring people of his community, not to toe the lines of the ones misleading them, Ahmad urges fellow Muslims to refrain from taking to the streets and protesting against CAA. He appeals that they should instead strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister, who, he vouches is a well-wisher of their community.

The Chancellor assures that PM Modi, whose slogan has been “ek hath mein Quran/ ek hath mein computer”, can never think ill about them. He assures that whatever the Prime Minister’s decision will be, it will always be for their communities amelioration and urges Muslims in the country to cooperate.

MANUU students boycotted examinations and have been protesting against CAA and NRC at the varsity since December 15.

Interestingly, Barkha Dutt’s ‘sheroes’, Ladeeda who gave a call for Jihad and Aysha Renna who had called India fascist for executing terrorist Yakub Memon, had joined the students of MANUU on Sunday to incite them against the newly-enacted CAA and NRC. These girls had emerged as the faces of the Jamia protest after leftist’s like Barkha hailed them for challenging the Delhi Police and creating ruckus during the course of protests against the newly-enacted law.

Addressing the gathering in Hyderabad, Ladeeda said that the student community all across the country would continue their protests until the CAA is revoked. “Such protests all over the country show the power of the student community. This has created fear in the government,” she said.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:CAA full form, CAA protests, CAA bill

Big Story

Watch: CPI(M) goons attack Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s convoy in Kannur

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) Youth Wing unleashes goons on Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, attack his car.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
IIT-Madras

Pro-CAA students of IIT-Madras angry over anti-national slogans during anti-CAA protest, say the institute is not a leftist hub as portrayed by media

OpIndia Staff -

Zee Media’s video production head Nasir Azmi claims he quit in solidarity with Jamia students. Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian air conditioner technician was arrested by Saudi officials for his post calling for building of a Ram Temple in Mecca

Karnataka man arrested in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post calling for a Ram Mandir in Mecca

OpIndia Staff -
CAA

The Citizenship Amendment Act is constitutional: Here is how the anti-CAA propaganda has no legal basis

Guest Author -

Uttar Pradesh Police schools US-based anti-India propagandist on the reality of ‘peacefully protesting’ citizens

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,133FansLike
208,113FollowersFollow
138,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com