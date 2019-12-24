The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, has been continuing for almost 10 days now.

Amidst protests against CAA and NRC on campus, Firoze Bakht Ahmad the Chancellor, on Friday released an appeal to Muslims using the university letterhead saying, “CAA and NRC aren’t against Muslims.” He appeals to all the Indians, especially Muslim brethren to not fall for rumours.

Dismissing all the lies being spun around CAA and NRC by the leftist brigade, the Chancellor has in his letter established that the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens are not against Muslims and has appealed to his people to ‘not get into the clutches of those politicians who want to break India’.

Ahmad furthers that people with vested interest are trying to vitiate the peaceful and harmonious fabric of India by frightening the Muslim community from the CAA and NRC Acts.

He writes that the antagonists who could not digest the peaceful settlement of Mandir-Masjid and Article 370, are now attempting to instigate, incite and misguide the Muslims to dump India into the fire of anarchy and civil war.

He appeals to fellow Muslims to not lose their head’s over the false and malicious propaganda.

Imploring people of his community, not to toe the lines of the ones misleading them, Ahmad urges fellow Muslims to refrain from taking to the streets and protesting against CAA. He appeals that they should instead strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister, who, he vouches is a well-wisher of their community.

The Chancellor assures that PM Modi, whose slogan has been “ek hath mein Quran/ ek hath mein computer”, can never think ill about them. He assures that whatever the Prime Minister’s decision will be, it will always be for their communities amelioration and urges Muslims in the country to cooperate.

MANUU students boycotted examinations and have been protesting against CAA and NRC at the varsity since December 15.

Interestingly, Barkha Dutt’s ‘sheroes’, Ladeeda who gave a call for Jihad and Aysha Renna who had called India fascist for executing terrorist Yakub Memon, had joined the students of MANUU on Sunday to incite them against the newly-enacted CAA and NRC. These girls had emerged as the faces of the Jamia protest after leftist’s like Barkha hailed them for challenging the Delhi Police and creating ruckus during the course of protests against the newly-enacted law.

Addressing the gathering in Hyderabad, Ladeeda said that the student community all across the country would continue their protests until the CAA is revoked. “Such protests all over the country show the power of the student community. This has created fear in the government,” she said.