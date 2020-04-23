Thursday, April 23, 2020
Mumbai Police refused to name Youth Congress for the attack on him, says Arnab Goswami in his complaint

OpIndia Staff

Arnab Goswami says Mumbai police is reluctant to name Youth Congress in the FIR
Arnab Goswami, images via Twitter
A complaint has been filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami following the attacks against him and his wife on the wee hours of Thursday by two alleged Congress party workers while they were driving home back from their studios.

In a written complaint filed at the NM Joshi Marg Road police station in Mumbai, Arnab Goswami narrated the incident regarding how two bike-borne assailants had followed him and attacked him while he was on his way to his residence on Wednesday night.

An FIR has also been registered by NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC.

Mumbai police reluctant to name Youth Congress in FIR

In the complaint, Arnab Goswami has stated that the initially Mumbai Police had identified the workers as Youth Congress but later backtracked to name the Congress party in the FIR. Shockingly, in his complaint, Arnab Goswami has said that the Mumbai police has refused to name the Youth Congress attackers in the FIR.

According to Arnab Goswami, DCP Abhinash Kumar was reluctant to name Youth Congress in the FIR, who instead said he would instead carry out an investigation to find out whether the Congress party had involved in the attacks against Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami, in his complaint, stated that the refusal to name the Congress party in the complaint came despite Mumbai police officials themselves acknowledging initially that it was Youth Congress members who had attacked the editor.

“This was a clear U-turn and an attempt to change the facts,” said Arnab Goswami in his complaint. Later in the night, Arnab Goswami himself went to the nearby police station to file a complaint.

“I went to NM Joshi Police station at 3:30 AM and was shocked when DCP lied to my face saying that the Youth Congress attack on me was not known to him and that he will have to investigate the matter,” Arnab Goswami’s complaint read.

The Youth Congress workers are identified as Pratheek Kumar Shyam Sundar Mishra and Arun Dilip Barode.

‘Bring it on, Sonia Gandhi’, says Arnab in video

Following the attack, Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had released a video narrating the incident, in which he had held Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi responsible for the attacks against him and his wife.

Narrating the incident, Arnab said that his security detail later informed him that the attackers belonged to Youth Congress workers, who confessed that they were given instructions by their higher-ups to carry out the attack.

In a video released after the attack, Arnab went on to hold Sonia Gandhi personally responsible for the attack while asserting that neither he or his network will be cowed down by the attack.

“I will hold you personally responsible for any consequences and any attack on me. If anything ever happens to me, it is Sonia Gandhi and Vadra family, who cannot take my questions, are responsible,” added Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami asserted that he has the support of the people of the country and challenged Sonia Gandhi asking her to “Bring it on”.

OpIndia Staff
Searched terms

