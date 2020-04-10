Friday, April 10, 2020
Mumbai lockdown: Speeding biker drags on-duty policeman posted at a checkpoint, one Sheikh Naeem arrested

The incident occurred at a police checkpoint on the P.D’Mello Road stretch of the Eastern Freeway in Dongri when a team of six cops directed a speeding biker identified as Khajabi Sheikh Naeem to stop.

OpIndia Staff

Image Source: Mumbai Mirror
An assistant police inspector (API) posted at Dongri police station was seriously injured after being hit and dragged by a speeding motorbike during the nationwide lockdown on Thursday.

According to the reports, the incident occurred at a police checkpoint on the P.D'Mello Road stretch of the Eastern Freeway in Dongri when a team of six cops directed a speeding biker identified as Khajabi Sheikh Naeem to stop.

Despite the police team’s order, Naeem suddenly increased his speed further and tried to ride away. Assistant Inspector Vijendra Dhurat managed to grab a hold of the bike’s rear handle and was dragged for over 25 feet. Ultimately Naeem lost his balance and fell from the bike along with Dhurat as the bike skidded away.

Dhurat suffered injuries to his hands, legs and shoulders, and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Naeem was arrested by the other personnel on duty at the time.

“Mr. Naeem has been charged with causing injury to a public servant on duty with an intent to prevent him from discharging his duty under the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court later in the day, and has been remanded in police custody till Friday,” police sub-inspector Arafat Siddiqui, Dongri police station, said.

At a time when the policemen are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic, constant reports of attacks and assault on police and healthcare personnel are also being reported.

Just yesterday, a video had gone viral in which it was seen a group of 5 men, including one minor assaulting police officers at Annabhau Sathe junction near the District Collector’s office in the city of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Earlier, two men identified as Tajuddin and Kutubuddin who had brutally thrashed two policemen for stopping them for breaching a check post during the nationwide lockdown were arrested by the Bengaluru police on March 26. Reportedly, the accused were over-speeding and performing stunts on bikes during the lockdown.

Reports of attacks on policemen have also surfaced from Bihar, UP, Madhya Pradesh and many other parts.

OpIndia Staff
