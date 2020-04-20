Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the lynching of two sadhus in Palghar on April 16. The Home Ministry has also sought a report on the same. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also spoken to Maharashtra CM Thackeray and insisted on taking stern action against the culprits. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took to Twitter to claim that action has been taken and the culprits were arrested. “Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible,” Maharashtra CMO had tweeted.

Palghar lynching incident

The blood-curdling incident happened on 16th April, 2020 in Palghar, Maharashtra. Two Sadhus, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgade associated with the Juna Akhara and were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claims that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

People of the Sadhu community say that this village is tribals dominated and most of them are Christians while some are Muslims. Some even say that the police, out of fear of the tribals, handed over the Sadhus to the mob which later beat up those Sadhus to death with sticks. Reportedly, when the tribals of a particular religion started beating up the Sadhus, the police did not intervene.

Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where the Police can be seen standing and watching as mute spectators as barbaric mob killed the sadhus.