Saturday, April 18, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Can a poor Dalit not wear nice clothes?’ Beneficiary of PM Garib Kalyan package...
Fact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

‘Can a poor Dalit not wear nice clothes?’ Beneficiary of PM Garib Kalyan package lambasts ‘liberals’ who mocked her saying she doesn’t look ‘poor enough’

DD News has broadcast multiple videos where women have expressed their happiness after they got benefitted from the different schemes of the Modi government.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
11

On Friday, Doordarshan (DD) broadcast comments of beneficiary women across the country thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking care of them by transferring Rs 500 to women account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) during the lockdown period.

DD News has broadcast multiple videos where women have expressed their happiness after they got benefitted from the different schemes of the Modi government.

It is pertinent to note that the Modi government has announced that every PMJDY account holders would be given Rs. 500 for the next three months under the PM Garib Kalyan Package during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In one such video, a beneficiary named Kajal, a resident from Himachal Pradesh, thanked PM Modi for providing Rs 500 at a time when there was no livelihood opportunity for her due to the nation-wide lockdown.

Troll attack on beneficiary for being ‘not so poor’

However, the usual lots of the “liberal-secular” media, trolls took offence to the lady praising Prime Minister Modi. A lot of abuse began on social media as people raised questions on the authenticity of how ‘needy’ the beneficiary really was. The assertions of the elites in the media were that the lady was wearing a good attire and declare that she did not look ‘poor enough’ to be at all a real beneficiary under the scheme.

Vidya Krishnan, a notorious fake news peddler, who has been waging a misinformation war against the country through false reporting on coronavirus crisis, took to Twitter to mock the poor woman after she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to Vidya Krishnan, the lifestyle of the woman in the video did not depend on Rs 500 given by PM Modi. Krishnan, who claims to be a journalist, seems to have analysed Kajal’s lifestyle within the 30 seconds time frame of the video tweeted by DD News.

Rifat Jawaid, an Aam Aadmi Party troll masquerading a journalist, also mocked the beneficiary, claiming that the Doordarshan should have chosen a better actress, who indeed looked poverty-stricken. According to Jawaid, the lady who received Rs 500 in her account was not enough poor.

Meanwhile, Congress trolls also hit the timeline to attack Modi government for indulging in propaganda. Gaurav Pandhi, a Congress party worker alleged the beneficiary to be a BJP worker.

Another troll, perhaps from Kazakhstan, who claims to be a co-founder of fake news website Alt News, also mocked at the lady being not so ‘poor’.

Why cannot poor and Dalits dress properly: PM Garib Kalyan beneficiary

After being at the receiving end of the hate pushed by the elite liberals, on Saturday, Kajal – the beneficiary of PM Garib Kalyan package, responded to the claims made by the trolls. In a video message, Kajal lambasted the beneficiary-shamers by asking them why cannot poor and Dalits dress properly or live in a good house.

Kajal, hitting out at those who mocked at her for not looking “poor enough”, stated that she worked in a beauty parlour and knew the importance of being clean and hygienic all the time. She attacked the liberals and trolls to stop passing vulgar comments on women.

The troll attack on a poor woman living in a faraway village depicts everything that is bad about Indian journalism today. The liberals, who consider themselves to be elites in the society, perhaps think that a poor lady living does not qualify to wear good clothes or be residing in a pucca house.

The liberals, who are habituated to availing freebies during UPA days, do not understand the ambitions of a quintessential villager. The “liberal-secular” media are stuck in the socialist era where every non-elite was looked through a ‘deprived’ lens. The aspirational new India has now moved away from these cliched thought process, who have now started a living a life which once they aspired.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Opinions

How to debate the Tablighi Jamaat issue around Coronavirus with ‘liberal’ idiots

Amit Kelkar -
A conversation between a liberal idiot and an aware citizen where liberal is whitewashing the crimes of Islamists, especially, Tablighi Jamaat
Read more
News Reports

Kerala doctors perplexed after asymptomatic Dubai returnee who was in quarantine for 28 days tests positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The Kerala man who had tested negative in his earlier results and was quarantined for 28 days has now tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus survey team attacked by a man with knife and stones in Indore, phone used for survey broken

OpIndia Staff -
When the Coronavirus survey team was working in Vinova Nagar in Indore, local criminal named Parash Yadav attacked them with a knife and stones
Read more
News Reports

UN Chief Antonio Guterres salutes India for helping over 55 coronavirus-hit countries by sending Hydroxychloroquine and other aids

OpIndia Staff -
In addition to Hydroxychloroquine, India has sent its military health professionals to Kuwait and Maldives
Read more
News Reports

The United Kingdom pays for trusting China: Spends $20 million buying 2 million faulty Coronavirus ‘home test’ kits

OpIndia Staff -
2 million home test kits bought by the UK from China for a whopping $20 million have now been found to be faulty
Read more
Media

German channel peddles lies of Arundhati Roy hallucinating about a ‘Muslim genocide’ in India, “hides” responses that show the havoc wreaked by Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
While DW News peddled the lies of Arundhati Roy, it hid responses that exposed the conduct of sections of Muslims and even Pakistan against its minorities.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Muslims discharged from Chennai hospital make Islamic gesture popularised by ISIS while posing for photos: Here is what it means

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the gloomy Coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world and in India specifically, the spread of the virus due to Tablighi Jamaat, images of patients being released from a Chennai hospital after being treated for Coronavirus emerged
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
Social Media

‘I am not Zaira Wasim, won’t be intimidated because of your threats’: Babita Phogat lashes out after she gets threats for calling out Tablighi...

OpIndia Staff -
Babita Phogat has been on the receiving end of threats and hatred ever since she called the "Jamaati" a bigger problem than coronavirus in India in a tweet
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia deletes article on Tablighi Jamaat hotspot of Coronavirus calling it anti-Muslim, administrator uses Supervote to overrule majority vote to retain article

OpIndia Staff -
While only 12 out of 38 editors voted to delete the Wikipedia article, the administrator used Supervote to overrule majority decision
Read more
News Reports

He removed his mask and spit on me, could expose me to Coronavirus: One Mohammed Elias arrested for spitting on Manipur woman

OpIndia Staff -
The man who had spit on the Manipur woman went by the name Amir Mohammad Elias and was arrested for the racial attack
Read more

Connect with us

219,739FansLike
289,715FollowersFollow
219,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com