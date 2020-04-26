Sunday, April 26, 2020
Home News Reports Rajdeep Sardesai lies that Punjab government received only Rs 71 crore from the centre...
Fact-CheckMediaMedia Fact-CheckNews ReportsPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Rajdeep Sardesai lies that Punjab government received only Rs 71 crore from the centre to fight coronavirus

Both the Punjab Minister and Rajdeep Sardesai are deliberately silent on the Rs. 247.50 crores received by the state government from the centre from the Disaster Management fund

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajdeep Sardesai had made false claim to mock HM Amit Shah's speech, later deleted when reality was pointed out
Rajdeep Sardesai, image via Twitter
242

Controversial journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on Saturday took to Twitter to falsely claim that Punjab government has got only Rs 71 crore from the Modi government to fight the Chinese pandemic coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Rajdeep Sardesai claimed that Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said to him that centre had given the state just Rs 71 crore as an aid to fight the coronavirus battle.

Calling it ‘crazy’, Rajdeep Sardesai not only batted in favour of the Congress-ruled Punjab but also lobbied on behalf of the Punjab government to open up liquor sales to boost excise revenue.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Rajdeep Sardesai also shared his knowledge on dealing with the epidemic, by claiming that the coronavirus crisis cannot be fought without funds from the centre. During his interview, Rajdeep Sardesai did not even care to fact-check the Punjab Minister on his claims regarding aid from the centre.

Punjab government has received more Rs 247 crore from the centre

The Union government has already released its share of the first instalment of State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for the year 2020-21, amounting to Rs 11,092 crores to augment funds available with the state governments. Out of the funds, the Punjab government has received Punjab Rs 247 crore from the total share contrary to claims of Rajdeep Sardesai and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

The SDRF is the primary fund available with state governments for responses to notified disasters to meet the expenditure for providing immediate relief to the victims. The central government contributes 75% of SDRF allocation for general category States and Union Territories and 90% for special category States.

As SDRF funds are majorly contributed by the Union government, the funds received by the Punjab government to fight the coronavirus can be categorically classified as an ‘aid’ from the centre.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Further, the Union Finance Ministry has transferred its share of Rs 823.16 crore from Central Taxes and Duties in April.

Addition to that, the Punjab government has also received Rs 638.25 crore from post-devolution Revenue Deficit grant from the centre. The centre has also transferred more than Rs 1.2 lakh crore as GST compensation to Punjab government.

Rajdeep Sardesai and Punjab minister brazens out

As netizens pointed out that Rajdeep Sardesai had resorted to peddling fake news, the controversial journalist responded to them by claiming Punjab Minister had stated to him the state had only got Rs 71 crore from the centre.

Rajdeep further claimed that the remaining money centre given to Punjab was ‘business-as-usual’ as it was distributed according to the constitution, which mandates devolution of share of central taxes and it is not related to coronavirus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, both the Punjab Minister and Rajdeep Sardesai are deliberately silent on the Rs. 247.50 crores received by the state government from the centre from the Disaster Management fund.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Fresh meat brand Licious says that they have decided to supply only Halal meat as business policy

OpIndia Staff -
The brand was responding to a customer who had sent a query to the company after a Twitter outrage over ‘halal economics’.
Read more
News Reports

As state govts take efforts to address migrant labour issue, centre decides to check the feasibility of labourer mobility across states

OpIndia Staff -
Central government discussed the feasibility of allowing migrant labourers to move back to their home states amidst the lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai lies that Punjab government received only Rs 71 crore from the centre to fight coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab govt has received Rs 247 crore from center contrary to claims of Rajdeep Sardesai & Punjab Finance Minister
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots preplanned, Umar Khalid and his associates arranged for firearms, gave provocative speeches: Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR alleges that as part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid and his associates fielded women and children at numerous roads in order to incite a riot.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das meets the fruit-seller booked for writing ‘Hindu’ on the banner, assures no case will be registered

OpIndia Staff -
Ex Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das today took to social media to inform that he met the fruit-seller who was booked by Jharkhand Police for having "Hindu" written on his banner.
Read more
News Reports

India Today comes up with infographic suggesting that Delhi is most aggressive in Coronavirus testing, Ahmedabad Commissioner shows how that is misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad commissioner pointed out that it is misleading for India Today to compare Coronavirus testing data of Delhi with large states
Read more

Recently Popular

Opinions

Halal certification of vegetarian products: It’s no longer about choice, but making others pay for your beliefs

K Bhattacharjee -
The Halal Debate was once again reignited when a person on social media discovered that the packet of Maida (Flour) she had purchased had halal certification.
Read more
Opinions

Here is why it is necessary to call out the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco

Nupur J Sharma -
After the Tablighi Jamaat event undermined India's fight against Coronavirus, the criticism not only of the Tablighi Jamaat, but the Muslim community, on the whole, has seen an unprecedented upswing.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
News Reports

Hindu Sadhus were killed for political reasons, Christian missionaries supported by left, NCP behind Palghar lynching, finds report: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
An investigative report by Zee News suggests that the Palghar lynching was intentional and it was done due to political reasons.
Read more

Connect with us

221,242FansLike
303,471FollowersFollow
225,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com