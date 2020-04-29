Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Home News Reports Leadership Lessons from Ramayana: JNU to conduct a two-day webinar in collaboration with The...
News Reports
Updated:

Leadership Lessons from Ramayana: JNU to conduct a two-day webinar in collaboration with The Ramayana School

The JNU will be conducting a webinar on ‘Leadership lessons through Ramayana' on May 2 and 3 from 4 pm to 6 pm. The webinar will be coordinated by Prof. Santosh Kumar Shukla, JNU and Prof. Mazhar Asif, JNU.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
JNU to conduct webinar on 'Leadership Lessons from Ramayana'
JNU to conduct webinar on Leadership Lessons on Ramayana
3

JNU’s Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar’s following tweet yesterday morning created a debate among twitteratties from the both the sides, about an upcoming webinar in JNU on Leadership Lessons from Ramayana, in partnership w

JNU VC said in his tweet, “About Rama, in 1946, Mahatma Gandhi said: He is one without a second. He alone is great. There is none greater than He. He is timeless, formless, stainless. Such is my Rama. He alone is my Lord and Master. JNU organizes ‘Leadership Lessons from Ramayana’. All from JNU are welcome.”

In another Tweet, the VC informed that JNU will be conducting a webinar on ‘Leadership lessons through Ramayana’ on May 2 and 3 from 4 pm to 6 pm. The webinar will be coordinated by Prof. Santosh Kumar Shukla, JNU and Prof. Mazhar Asif, JNU.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Founder of The Ramayana School, Shantanu Gupta, when contacted, thanked JNU’s VC for his proactive approach, to partner with the school for the Leadership workshop. 

The Ramayana School

Talking about The Ramayana School, Shantanu said – The Ramayana School is an endeavor to explore and contextualize the life lessons hidden in Ramayana to the present context. Ramayana School team has meticulously developed various innovative tools, to dive deep into the story, conversations & characters of Ramayana and to translate them in real life learnings for students, families, scholars, educators and entrepreneurs.

When asked about the details of the workshop, Shantanu told, that through various thought experiments and critical thinking tools, they try to work on critical & creative thinking skills of the participants, and in the process, participants develop, thorough understanding of the essence of Valmiki Ramayana. Learning from the leadership lessons from Rama’s journey, “Tracing Rama and Ravana within you” and “Killing the Ravana with you”, Ramayana Hackathon & Ramayana Olympiad Quiz are some of the popular tools among previous participants of the workshop.

When asked about the motivation behind the school, Shantanu told that he is homeschooling his son Abhiram, and around two years back, intrigued by a question by his son, he started engaging with Valmiki Ramayana deeply and being a management graduate, he found various leadership lessons in the wonderful ancient text of Ramayana. Shantanu has done multiple offline and online workshops on the topic, like at Rambhau Prabodhini in Mumbai and at 2nd World Ramayana Conference at Jabalpur. 

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Shantanu added that The Ramayana School takes a cue from the fact that there is something magical in the thousands of years old biography of Rama, that it finds resonance in the culture of more than 100+ countries and got translated in more than 300 different variants and still counting, beyond the considerations of culture, religion and language. There is a hidden encrypted message in each of the 24000 slokas of Valmiki Ramayana, which can enrich humanity like nothing else.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRamayana seminar, Ramayana webinar JNU, JNU online classes

Latest News

News Reports

Leadership Lessons from Ramayana: JNU to conduct a two-day webinar in collaboration with The Ramayana School

OpIndia Staff -
JNU collaborates with 'The Ramayana School' to conduct a webinar on the leadership lessons derived from the Hindu epic.
Read more
News Reports

MEA rejects USCIRF claims on religious freedom in the country, says US body’s misrepresentation has reached new levels

OpIndia Staff -
The USCIRF, claimed that India was "engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing and egregious religious freedom violations".
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 1,000 mark in India, over 31,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 till now

OpIndia Staff -
As of now 31,332 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the virus that originated in China.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Minority Commission chief says Hindus will face an ‘avalanche’ if Indian Muslims complain to their friends in the Arab world

OpIndia Staff -
Khan went on to assert that Indian Muslims enjoy huge goodwill in the Arab and Muslim world for their services over centuries to Islamic causes. He threatened that if Indian Muslims complain to their friends in the Arab world, Hindus in India will face an 'avalanche'.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi takes on Shiv Sena over Bulandshahr priests’ murder, says Raut’s comments show appeasement is part of their changed politics

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his sarcastic comments over Bulandshahr twin murders of temple priests.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
News Reports

After Sunny Gupta was killed days before sister’s marriage, one Adil Mirza arrested for using his murder to incite hate, called for killing ‘all...

OpIndia Staff -
Exploiting Sunny Gupta's death, Adil Mirza created multiple fake Facebook accounts and posted communally provocative remarks through them
Read more
News Reports

Howrah: Mob defies lockdown, attacks Police trying to enforce guidelines as Coronavirus crisis deepens in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Policemen were attacked in Howrah, West Bengal on Tuesday after they entered the area to enforce the lockdown.
Read more
Media

Does India Today endorse FIRs for Satire? Anchor fails to mention that retired Major’s tweet was marked ‘satire’, brands it ‘fake news’

OpIndia Staff -
Cyberabad police, that seems to be missing any sense of humour or the realisation that citizens of India do still enjoy the freedom of expression, filed an FIR against the retired major for "spreading fake news".
Read more
Media

The Nazma Aapi Saga: When Islamism apologists, like The Print, are abused by Islamists for deviating from the ‘path of righteousness’

Editorial Desk -
The accusations came after Saloni Gaur offered her take on the Arnab Goswami versus Sonia Gandhi (Antonia Maino) saga while posing as Nazma Aapi.
Read more

Connect with us

221,780FansLike
307,851FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com