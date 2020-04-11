UP Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary arrested by Amroha police for holding unauthorised press con, inciting public sentiment over Coronavirus

The Amroha Police have arrested Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and state secretary Sachin Chaudhary for holding an unauthorised press conference and inciting public sentiments by his statements over coronavirus issue. He is also booked for using indecent language against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amroha Police has booked Congress state secy Sachin Chaudhary over his alleged remarks made against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has also been booked under Section 188 of the IPC for holding a press conference during lockdown. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2020

Congress leader Chaudhary is charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for holding a press conference during the nationwide lockdown and thereby violating the restrictions placed by the government amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Sachin Chaudhary’s wife, Abha Chaudhary posted a tweet raising concern about her husband who had gone to Amroha to provide ration to the destitute but has not returned as Amroha Police have arrested him without mentioning the crime committed by him.

अनाधिकृत रूप से प्रेस वार्ता कर कोरोना वायरस के सम्बन्ध में ब्यान देकर जनता की भावनाओं को भडकाने, माननीय प्रधान मंत्री जी व माननीय मुख्य मंत्री जी उ0प्र0 के विरूद्ध अशोभनीय भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया जिसके सम्बन्ध में कोतवाली अमरोहा नगर में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर कार्यवाही की जा रही है — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) April 11, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, Amroha Police responded, claiming that Chaudhary has been arrested for carrying out an unapproved press conference in which he had rendered details about the coronavirus and incited public sentiments. The police further added that Chaudhary has also been accused of making indecent remarks against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi. A case has been registered against Chaudhary at Amroha police station, the official Twitter account of Amroha Police mentioned.