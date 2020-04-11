Saturday, April 11, 2020
UP Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary arrested by Amroha police for holding unauthorised press con, inciting public sentiment over Coronavirus

Amroha Police responded, claiming that Chaudhary has been arrested for carrying out an unapproved press conference in which he had rendered details about the coronavirus and incited public sentiments.

OpIndia Staff

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary arrested by Amroha police for making disgraceful remarks against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath
Sachin Chaudhary(Source: India Today)
47

The Amroha Police have arrested Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and state secretary Sachin Chaudhary for holding an unauthorised press conference and inciting public sentiments by his statements over coronavirus issue. He is also booked for using indecent language against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Chaudhary is charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for holding a press conference during the nationwide lockdown and thereby violating the restrictions placed by the government amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Sachin Chaudhary’s wife, Abha Chaudhary posted a tweet raising concern about her husband who had gone to Amroha to provide ration to the destitute but has not returned as Amroha Police have arrested him without mentioning the crime committed by him.

However, Amroha Police responded, claiming that Chaudhary has been arrested for carrying out an unapproved press conference in which he had rendered details about the coronavirus and incited public sentiments. The police further added that Chaudhary has also been accused of making indecent remarks against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi. A case has been registered against Chaudhary at Amroha police station, the official Twitter account of Amroha Police mentioned.

