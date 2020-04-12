In an effort to trace the Tablighi Jamaat members, who have now gone into hiding after attending a religious meet at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi- the epicentre of coronavirus cases in the country, the Uttar Pradesh police have decided to reward people for helping to trace the Tablighi Jamaat members who are yet to report to the authorities despite several warnings.

According to the reports, Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh announced that those informing the police about the Tablighi Jamaat members will be given a cash reward of Rs 5,000, adding their identity will be kept a secret.

“The Jamaat members are still hiding. We have made an appeal to them that if they come up and appear before the authorities, no action will be initiated against them,” Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said.

“But, if the information about them comes to us through another source, strict action will be initiated against them,” the official said.

Similarly, Santhosh Kumar Singh, SSP of Bulandshahr on Friday had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for people who would provide information on Tablighi Jamaat followers who have been in hiding after returning from the controversial religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month.

The Nizamuddin Markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi has been the epicentre of the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus all across India. The role of the Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India came to light when thousands of Jamaatis were found holed up in the Markaz Nizamuddin in violation of all guidelines and orders. Subsequently, numerous people across numerous states of India who had attended the Islamic event at the Markaz Nizamuddin tested positive for the virus.