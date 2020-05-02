Saturday, May 2, 2020
Updated:

122 personnel of a single CRPF Batallion test positive for Coronavirus in Delhi

The troopers are admitted to an isolation centre in an isolation facility of the Delhi government at Mandoli

OpIndia Staff

New Delhi: CRPF personnel deployed at the Aya Nagar Border on Day 6 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on March 30, 2020. (Photo: IANS)
122 Jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been reported to be infected by the Wuhan originated novel coronavirus in Delhi. The personnel belong to the 31st battalion of Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) that is based in the Mayur Vihar Phase-III area of the national capital. The area was already sealed after witnessing a rise in the coronavirus cases there for over the last few days.

A senior official informed, “A total of 122 troopers of this battalion have tested positive for the virus. Results for over 100 jawans are awaited. The brighter side is that the maximum of these infected troopers is asymptomatic.”

As per reports, the troopers are admitted to an isolation centre in an isolation facility of the Delhi government at Mandoli. Twelve CRPF men were tested positive on Friday. Also, a 55-year old sub-inspector of the same unit had succumbed to the disease earlier this week.

Huge number of cases in a Single batallion has raised alarm

The huge number of coronavirus cases in a single battalion of over 1,000 personnel has raised serious concerns. The General order for the paramilitary describes a mandatory quarantine of 14 days before joining back the unit after jawans come back from leave and being asymptomatic. The CRPF officials said that recently the medical wing of the paramilitary had issued a separate order in April stating that the doctors and paramedical staff can leave the quarantine center after five days if they do not show any symptoms.

A constable can be the source of infection

As per officials, the primary source of the infection can be a constable (nursing assistant) of the unit. He joined the battalion after finishing his leave period at home in the NCR. Reports suggest he was not kept under strict quarantine.

Also, another jawan in another CRPF Battalion has contracted the disease of and his source of infection is still unknown. He is deployed in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir. His family members have also tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

Officials said, “It could be possible that some other asymptomatic personnel from the 31st battalion was the primary source of infection for the unit.”

The force is investing in the source of infection of paramilitary jawans including the nursing attendant who didn’t undergo the quarantine after leave.

