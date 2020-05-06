Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home News Reports Bois Locker Room: Class 12 boy in Gurugram commits suicide, police probe his alleged...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Bois Locker Room: Class 12 boy in Gurugram commits suicide, police probe his alleged connection to controversial Instagram group

The teen was a resident of DLF Carlton Estate. His phone has been seized by the police and has been sent to forensic lab for analysis.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gurugram teen jumped to death in Gurugram. Police probes his alleged involvement in controversial Bois Locker Room Instagram group (representational image courtesy: The Tribune India)
4

A class 12 boy in Gurugram’s upscale residential area, DLF Phase 5, jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday. The police is investigating whether he was involved in the controversial ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group.

The teen was a resident of DLF Carlton Estate. His phone has been seized by the police and has been sent to forensic lab for analysis. Cyber crime cell has also been involved to investigate his social media accounts. He has not left any suicide note.

Bois Locker Room

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The leaked photos of the “Bois Locker Room” (Boys Locker Room) Instagram group had kicked up a storm over the normalisation of rape culture in the country. The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and planning gang-rapes with minor girls.

Girls Locker Room

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Soon after the chats of the ‘Bois Locker Room’ went viral, screenshots of ‘Girls Locker Room’ were allegedly leaked which showed voyeuristic chats between teenaged and presumably underaged girls. Besides sexualising and objectifying men, several screenshots of the girls’ version of Locker Room leaked on Twitter reveal that not just boys but girls are also active partakers in perpetuating body-shaming and making sexually explicit remarks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsbois locker room, girls locker room, boys locker room, bois locker room controversy

Latest News

News Reports

Bois Locker Room: Class 12 boy in Gurugram commits suicide, police probe his alleged connection to controversial Instagram group

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in Gurugram's upscale residential area, DLF Phase 5, jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulates AP photojournalists for winning Pulitzer Prize which says that India revoked Kashmir’s independence

OpIndia Staff -
While the AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt claimed the armed struggle in Kashmir as "fight for independence", the Pulitzer described the Indian Union Territory of JK as "contested territory"
Read more
News Reports

Meet Corona warrior Kapil Agarwal from Haryana who has managed to feed thousands across India amidst lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
And while our fight against the coronavirus continues, corona warrior like these give us hope that we will emerge stronger
Read more
Editor's picks

All you need to know about Shramik trains for migrant workers, and the answer to the burning question: Who pays for it all?

OpIndia Staff -
Central govt has now started 'shramik' special trains which are facilitating the return of migrant labourers back to their home states from the various states where they might be stranded due to the Coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh quarantines Rohingya refugees rescued from sea in Bhashan Char island’s refugee camp built to relocate Rohingyas from mainland

Ruchika Chaubey -
From now, all newly arrived Rohingyas will be sent to Bhashan Char, where Bangladesh has built a facility to relocate 1 lakh Rohingyas from mainland
Read more
News Reports

Iran: Instagram couple sentenced to 16 years prison, 74 lashes and three months of unpaid labour in absentia for “propaganda against the regime”

OpIndia Staff -
The state of Iran has been inherently regressive and obstructive whereas social media is concerned and has banned its use it the country
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
Featured

How AltNews works as an Islamic propaganda website using shield of fact check

Editorial Desk -
While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to their already gullible readers.
Read more

Connect with us

223,041FansLike
317,542FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com