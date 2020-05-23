Saturday, May 23, 2020
Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh stopped from visiting cyclone-hit areas, police claims he did not have permission

West Bengal BJP President and MP Dilip Ghosh on Saturday took to Twitter to say that he was not allowed to visit the cyclone-hit areas of the South 24 Parganas districts.

OpIndia Staff

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh stopped from carrying out relief activities after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the state
Dilip Ghosh stopped by West Bengal police(Source: Twitter)
5

West Bengal BJP President and MP Dilip Ghosh on Saturday took to Twitter to say that he was not allowed to visit the cyclone-hit areas of the South 24 Parganas districts. Ghosh was on his way to Canning and Basanti, two of the villages worst afflicted by the menace of cyclone Amphan, to distribute relief materials for the victims. His car was stopped by the police at the Dhalai bridge near Garia area of the district.

“I don’t know why they have stopped me from carrying out the relief work in the region. The police doesn’t seem to stop the TMC leaders who are freely moving around and distributing relief materials to the cyclone-hit people of the villages,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh also threatened to organise a sit-in vigil if he was not allowed to carry out the relief work in the cyclone affected areas of West Bengal. “If the state government wants to pursue relief politics, they should get ready for a befitting reply from our workers,” he said.

Minor clashes broke out between the police and BJP workers accompanying Ghosh for the relief work. Police personnel were reportedly pushed by the saffron-clad BJP workers to pave the way for the Bengal President’s vehicle to move forward.

The police, on the other hand, stated that the West Bengal BJP President was stopped from carrying out relief activities in the cyclone-hit regions because he was not having the requisite permissions required to as per lockdown and disaster management rules.

Kolkata Mayor and State Minister Firhad Hakim accused the state BJP of doing politics over the distribution of relief materials.

The stonewalling of political opponents from carrying out the relief activities at the times of adversity demonstrates that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in Bengal does not want its political rivals to win any kind of support from the people whom it had miserably failed in providing protection and security from the ravages of the cyclone.

Mamata Banerjee lied about PM Modi’s advance assistance to West Bengal

Yesterday, the West Bengal chief minister West Bengal unabashedly lied about PM Modi’s announcement of advance assistance package of Rs 1000 crore for the state to tide over the damages caused by cyclone Amphan. After surveying the cyclone-affected regions of West Bengal, PM Modi, in a video message, clearly and distinctly announced that he will be extending advance assistance of Rs 1000 crore to West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee was a short distance away from PM Modi when he declared the financial aid to the state.

However, subsequently, while talking to the press, Mamata Banerjee, in a bid to understate the centre’s help to the state, claimed that there was no clarity on the financial aid provided by PM Modi and she was not sure whether its an advance assistance or relief package.

