Sunday, May 3, 2020
Footballer Sunil Chhetri wins the internet after he helps a fan to get a free subscription from Netflix to pass time during lockdown

Netflix not only agreed to the deal but also made it even better for the user as they proposed that they will send both the signed jersey and a subscription card to the fan

OpIndia Staff

Sunil Chhetri
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri won the internet on Sunday after he came to the rescue of one of his fans by asking streaming giant Netflix to give two-month free subscription to the fan.

On Saturday, Chhetri had posted a hilarious tweet and revealed that a fan asked him for his Netflix ID and password to spend the lockdown time. The fan had asked Chhetri for his Netflix credentials and even suggested him to change the password after the ongoing nationwide lockdown is over.

“Chhetri Bhai, Give me the USER ID and password of Netflix. Lockdown ke baad change kar lena password,” a fan had textedChhetri on Facebook.

The 35-year-old footballer jokingly said he was really thinking to consider the demand since the user had his priorities sorted.

Soon, the Netflix jumped on to football legend Chhetri’s timeline to ask for his autograph on a picture.

Replying to Netflix India’s tweet, Sunil Chhetri proposed a deal to Netflix and wrote, “In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I’ll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?”

Following this, Netflix not only agreed to the deal but also made it even better for the user as they proposed that they will send both the signed jersey and a subscription card to him.

Netflix added that they will move the conversation to direct messages with Chetry now, as they will need the details like the address and phone number of the user to go ahead and execute the proposal.

The netizens hailed the Indian ace football star for the light-hearted banter with Netflix. The social media users also praised Sunil Chhetri for his wit and also came up with their own memes to troll Netflix.

Sunil Chhetri is India’s all-time top scorer and the second-highest in the list of active international scorers in world football. Currently, Chhetri plays for India’s foremost club – Bangalore Football club in the Indian Super League.

It may be noted that a premium Netflix ID can be used by four persons at a time, and four different content can be streamed at the same time in different devices. This facility is often used by family members and friends to share the subscription fee of the streaming service.

