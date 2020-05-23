Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the ministry will try to resume a good percentage of international flights before August. He said, “I am fully hopeful that before August or September, we will try to start a good percentage of international civil aviation operations if not complete international operations.”

Puri stated in a live session, “I can’t put a date on it (restarting international flights). But if somebody says can it be done by August or September, my response is why not earlier depending on what is the situation.”

Minister said that they are also increasing the number of Vande Bharat flights. He said, “I am able to meet that objective of ensuring Indians who are now living in India but are ordinarily resident abroad, such as in the EU, Canada, the US, Japan, and Australia, to return even before international civil aviation opens up because we are now increasing the number of Vande Bharat flights.”

Domestic passenger flights will be operated from 25 May

The Domestic passenger flights will resume operations from 25 May (Monday) in a phased manner. As per data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA), the domestic flights will be operated on all the routes, that are taking off from 35 origin cities and 39 destination airports.

Recently, the central government also fixed the upper and lower fare limits for the next three months to avoid overcharging by the airlines in the wake of the rush to book tickets.

Puri said in a press conference on Friday that the central government can only intervene in special conditions. He said, “We will ensure fare band remains between floor and ceiling price.”

The domestic flights were suspended in India after the lock down was enforced to contain the corona virus epidemic.