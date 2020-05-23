Saturday, May 23, 2020
Home News Reports “I am fully hopeful that we will restart international flights before August or September”,...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

“I am fully hopeful that we will restart international flights before August or September”, says Civil Aviation Minister

The Domestic passenger flights will resume operations from 25 May (Monday)

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Hardeep Singh Puri Courtesy: India Tv
4

Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the ministry will try to resume a good percentage of international flights before August. He said, “I am fully hopeful that before August or September, we will try to start a good percentage of international civil aviation operations if not complete international operations.”

Puri stated in a live session, “I can’t put a date on it (restarting international flights). But if somebody says can it be done by August or September, my response is why not earlier depending on what is the situation.”

Minister said that they are also increasing the number of Vande Bharat flights. He said, “I am able to meet that objective of ensuring Indians who are now living in India but are ordinarily resident abroad, such as in the EU, Canada, the US, Japan, and Australia, to return even before international civil aviation opens up because we are now increasing the number of Vande Bharat flights.”

Domestic passenger flights will be operated from 25 May

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Domestic passenger flights will resume operations from 25 May (Monday) in a phased manner. As per data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA), the domestic flights will be operated on all the routes, that are taking off from 35 origin cities and 39 destination airports.

Recently, the central government also fixed the upper and lower fare limits for the next three months to avoid overcharging by the airlines in the wake of the rush to book tickets.

Puri said in a press conference on Friday that the central government can only intervene in special conditions. He said, “We will ensure fare band remains between floor and ceiling price.”

The domestic flights were suspended in India after the lock down was enforced to contain the corona virus epidemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

“I am fully hopeful that we will restart international flights before August or September”, says Civil Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Hardeep Singh Puri said that international flights will resume by August or September, or even before depending in situation
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Daati Maharaj for offering prayers at Delhi temple during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR has been filed under Sections 188, 34 and relevant sections of Disaster management act and epidemic diseases act.
Read more
News Reports

Artisans from West Bengal borrowed money and pledged family jewellery to return from Kota as administration refused to help

OpIndia Staff -
The 200 artisans with their family collectively booked 7 buses using the money the borrowed and left for their homes.
Read more
Government and Policy

Delhi recruitment advertisement controversy: Senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence suspended for incorrectly referring to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The LG added that there is no tolerance for such gross misconduct and directives have been issued to withdraw the advertisement.
Read more
News Reports

One Mohammad Ajruddin arrested for impersonating army officers to cheat victims on Olx

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Mohammad Ajruddin and his gang had created various fake IDs of the army and paramilitary personnel on e-commerce platforms to lure victims on OLX.
Read more
News Reports

Italian resistance song ‘Bella Ciao’ played from Turkey’s mosques ahead of Ramzan, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
the Italian resistance song "Bella Ciao" was broadcast from several mosque minarets in Turkey’s western province of İzmir on May 20
Read more

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
News Reports

India-Nepal border: Communist group tries to march to Lipulekh to plant a Nepali flag, stopped by Nepali villagers

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days back, Nepali PM KP Oli had launched an offensive against India and laid claims to Indian territories of areas of Lipulekh and Kalapani
Read more
News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
News Reports

Round 2: Leftists and Naxal sympathisers start casting doubts on the excavation at Ram Janmabhoomi temple site, call it “of little use”

OpIndia Staff -
A day after various remains of a temple was unearthed from Ram Mandir site at Ayodhya, Nandini Sundar a known Naxal sympathiser, took to Twitter to peddle a new narrative to discredit the findings.
Read more
Media

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party.
Read more

Connect with us

227,720FansLike
347,176FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com