Yesterday it was reported how Jamtara area in Jharkhand averted a potential communal clash when locals from the Hindu and Muslim community, came face to face on May 8 after one Jamshed Ansari removed the barricades placed on the roads. As per reports the barricades placed on the Mojpur and Dakshanidih village crossroad, intended to prevent the entry of outsiders, were removed by Ansari.

Now fresh details have emerged in the Jamtara incident. According to Dainik Jagran, people of both communities had indulged in stone-pelting, and now, Jamtara police have lodged an FIR against 13 identified and 40 unidentified miscreants based on the complaint lodged by one Gautam Kumar.

In the written complaint a local villager Gautam Kumar said that Jamshed Ansari (who has been named as Mukseed Ansari by Dainik Jagran) removed the barricades placed by the villagers to block the entrance into the village amid the looming threat of community transmission of the deadly pathogen. When he was intercepted by some Hindus, he made a phone call and called people from his community who started pelting stones on the Hindus. There were retaliation and matter escalated until police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Earlier it was reported that the timely intervention of the elders of both communities had prevented a potential communal clash.

Senior representatives of Mojpur village in Jharkhand, intervene to resolve the issue

An argument which initially started between a handful of people was on the verge of turning violent after many more people from both ends started flocking in as the news spread. Many villagers came armed with lathis and poles. However, due to the timely intervention of elders of both communities, who pacified the agitated persons, prevented a major clash.

Seeing the matter go out of hands, few senior members of both sides intervened and reprimanded Ansari for his recklessness. They tried to explain to Ansari and the rest of the villagers present there, that at the time like this when the entire country is fighting the pandemic, the onus lies on every individual to save oneself and others from the coronavirus scourge. They explained that at the time of a crisis the entire society should stand together and not unnecessary give a communal colour to every small tiff.

Ansari’s recklessness angered villagers

In what transpired, the villagers in Mojpur had blocked the entrance into the village with bamboo sticks almost fifteen days ago, disallowing people from neighbouring villages to enter their village amid the looming threat of community transmission of the deadly pathogen.

Since the last two weeks no one objected to this move, but yesterday, one Jamshed Ansari went and removed the barricade. Few villagers objected to this which led to a small argument between them and Ansari. Ansari was soon joined by people of his community who started speaking in his defence. This infuriated the Hindus in the village who went and replaced the barricade. Within minutes, dozens of people gathered from both sides and the matter escalated.